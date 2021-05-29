Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “Color Contours,” through Aug. 14, work by Alex Costantino and Clark Derbes, ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Espresso Bueno: Arthur Zorn, “Basically Blue, Basically New,” through June 30, abstract art by Barre artist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Main Street: Barre Art Splash, through Sept. 7, 37 cats, dogs and race cars decorated by local artists (they will be auctioned off Sept. 18 at the Vermont Barre Granite Museum to benefit the Rotary club and artists), Main Street Barre, www.barrevtrotary.org
Studio Place Arts: “Cranbrook Connections,” through June 26, works from The Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan in honor of the late critic Marc Awodey who attended; Silent Auction to benefit SPA programs (bidding concludes at 4 p.m. June 25), Second Floor Gallery; “Digital Natives: Art of Central Vermont’s Next Generation,” work from Central Vermont Career Center, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Keiser + Kecik Color Light Pattern Duo Show,” through June 12 paintings of Carol Keiser and the fine-art glass from Nicholas Kekic of Tsuga Studios, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-38; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment; Teachers’ Art Show, through June 18, teachers at area towns’ schools contribute work of their own; “Neveruses: Beyonder,” through Sept. 6, J. Stoner Blackwell repurposes existing plastic bags as artworks; “Performative Acts,” through Aug. 15, photographs by Dona Ann McAdams, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
“Signs of Life,” through July 5, works by printmaker Jeannie Podolak and painter Dan Brett, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “All Flowers Keep the Light,” through June 13, an exploration of flowers as a way to mark loss by Miles Chapin, Clare Elliott, Anna Schuleit Haber, Amy Jenkins, Colleen Kiely, Cathy Osman and John Willis; “Children of the Sun,” Jennifer Mack-Watkins incorporates images and narratives from Vermont storyteller, poet and activist Daisy Turner (1883-1988); “Adria Arch: On Reflection,” a kinetic sculpture installation; “Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers” Kenny Rivero’s drawings with themes that include masculinity; “Glasstastic,” works of art by children and turned into three-dimensional sculptures by glass artists, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Bubblegum Pop,” June 4-Oct. 10, merging popular and consumer culture with fantastical themes; Kaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees, June 4-Oct. 10, immersive installation by Vermont artist, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” opening May 30, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” through Oct. 31,17 contemporary abstract paintings paired with 20th century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection; “Masterpieces & Mysteries,” through Oct. 31, artistic treasures, and art historical queries drawn from its vaults; High School Juried Show, through May 30, 30th year, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Relative Color,” through July 11, paintings by father and daughter Matt and Heidi Broner, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours (masks and social distancing required): noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception and artist talk, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Hardwick
Hardwick Inn: “111 Copper Nails,” through Sept. 6, “Bread & Puppet Calendar Prints: A 36-&ear Retrospective,” 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. More at: Front Seat Café, 101 S. Main St.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Main Street,” through June 20, speaks to the long-awaited opportunity to get outdoors and re-engage with community life in the Northeast; “Interiors — Walls Within,” through June 20, member artists share some of their COVID-induced interior paintings, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Three solo exhibitions, through June 4, “Mosaic: Sage Lewis,” “Beings: Torin Porter” and “Renewal: Helen Schmidt”: “Tethered by Light,” through June 4, group exhibition inspired by National Mental Health Awareness Month, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Force,” through June 27, Salem Art Works (SAW) beings together some of today’s most progressive artists; Spring/Summer All Member Exhibition, through June 6; Vermont Pastel Society Exhibitions, through June 6, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs, Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Barely Touching,” through May 31, collaborative video project by Kelly Holt and Susan Calza, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Hours: by appointment only.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Sweet,” through July 31, quality of sweetness from contemporary Vermont artists Lois Eby, PJ Desrochers, Monica DiGiovanni, Deluxe Unlimited, Sam Talbot-Kelly and Cheryl Betz (curator tour, 1 p.m. July 10); “Anew,” through June 25, works by 29 Vermont artists with disabilities (curator’s tour, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 22), 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: “New Beginnings,” through July 13, Vermont Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, Foley All Gallery and Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Northfield
Norwich University: Jennifer Bryan, June 4-Dec. 10, “Liquid Mind: Abstractions,” work meant to convey current states of mind, visually encapsulating the ebbs and flows of manic depression, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2183, norwich.edu/museum Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 4 (reservations required).
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Will Kasso Condry, June 8-July 18, “Pandemic Patient Enlightenment (PPE) : Works on Paper,” solo show by Vermont artist; “Neuroanatomy,” through June 27, juried open-call collage show with 67 pieces by 29 artists; “Emergence: From the Studio into the Streets with LMNOPI (a Retrospective),” through May 30, first solo retrospective from Rutland muralist and printmaker Lopi LaRoe; Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment. Opening reception and lecture by Will Kasso Condry, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Kaleidoscope,” through June 26, local artist show, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and when “Open” flag is raised.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Amateur Photo Contest, through June 4; “Expressions of Me,” through June 4, annual student exhibit and digital expression, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “4 Visions: Paper as a Medium,” through June 12, work by Carolyn Guest, Martha Elmes, J. Frase-White and Lian Brehm, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: Reopens June 2, “Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives, June 2-Aug. 29; “New England Now: People, June 26-Oct. 17, regional contemporary artists celebrate the people of New England; “Peter Kirkiles: At Scale,” June 2-Oct. 17, 14 sculptures, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
South Pomfret
Artistree: AP Art & Seniors Student Show, through June 13, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Resilience,” through July 25, Open Wall non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Waitsfield
Mad River Valley Arts: the Annual Members’ Show, June 6-July 30, The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, madrivervalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kathy Black, through July 3, Work and Play, Round and Round,” paintings exploring women at different points of their lives, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Spring Members Exhibit, through June 27, featuring 350 artists, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Gallery hours (COVID precautions): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Public opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
