Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “Getting There from Here,” through May 15, artwork by James Vogler and Ann Young, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Studio Place Arts: “Up & Away,” through May 1, group exhibit about flight; “In the Place of Absence,” through May 1, woven mixed media by Gail Skudera, Second Floor Gallery; “De-Functioning the Functional,” through May 1, Karen Cygnarowicz, Chiyomi McKibbin, Hannah Morris, Angela Paladino and Laura Young explore waste, grief, desire, narrative, and communication, Third Floor Gallery; “Menagerie,” through May 22, collection of wild animals kept in captivity for exhibition by Anne Davis, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; private hours available starting at 3:30 p.m. (call to schedule).
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Martha Nichols, through May 8, “Mountain Sea and Sky,” oils by Andover artist, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-1938; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment; Teachers’ Art Show, through June 18, teachers at area towns’ schools contribute work of their own; “Neveruses: Beyonder,” through Sept. 6, J. Stoner Blackwell repurposes existing plastic bags as artworks; “Performative Acts,” through Aug. 15, photographs by Dona Ann McAdams, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Pet Project,” through May 2, all-member animal-themed exhibit that celebrates all creatures great and small, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free closing reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “All Flowers Keep the Light,” through June 13, an exploration of flowers as a way to mark loss by Miles Chapin, Clare Elliott, Anna Schuleit Haber, Amy Jenkins, Colleen Kiely, Cathy Osman and John Willis; “Children of the Sun,” Jennifer Mack-Watkins incorporates images and narratives from Vermont storyteller, poet, and activist Daisy Turner (1883-1988); “Adria Arch: On Reflection,” a kinetic sculpture installation; “Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers” Kenny Rivero’s drawings with themes that include masculinity; “Glasstastic,” works of art by children and turned into three-dimensional sculptures by glass artists, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Meg Lipke: In the Making, through May 15, New York artist’s colorful, shaped paintings that push the boundaries of contemporary abstraction; “Pivotal Moments: Select Works by Diane Gabriel,” through May 15, expressive imagery of one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators, Diane Gabriel (1947-2017), Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Private tours for families/households are offered at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. and for individual adults at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays April 20, 27 and May 4 and 11.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed due to COVID-19, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: Reopening to the public May 9, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: Collection closed through May 1, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Closed through April 30, Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “The Legacy Collection,” through May 2, work by member artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “Tethered by Light,” April 23-June 4, group exhibition inspired by National Mental Health Awareness Month, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Mary Fran Lloyd, through April, “Life in the Abstract,” paintings by Rutland abstract artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Art from the Schools,” through April 22, student art from Manchester and the surrounding community, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
Althea’s Attic Boutique: Anni Stafford, through April 30, watercolors aspire to describe the raw beauty of the Northeast Kingdom, 50 State St., Montpelier, 802-223-4300.
Artisans’ Hand: Randy Allen, through mid-May, abstracted scenes recalled from memory, City Center, 89 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-9492, www.artisanshand.com
Susan Calza Gallery: “Barely Touching,” through May 8, collaborative video project by Kelly Holt and Susan Calza, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Hours: by appointment only.
The Front Gallery: Group Show 42, through April, artist-owned cooperative, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits: “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through April, Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Self-guided tours (reservations required): 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Guided tours with curator Phillip Robertson (reservation required): 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 17.
Morrisville
River Arts: “New Beginnings,” through July 13, Vermont Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, Foley All Gallery and Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “I Am Here,” through April 25, 2021 Student Art Exhibit, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Amateur Photo Contest, April 23-June 4; “Expressions of Me,” April 23-June 4, annual student exhibit and digital expression, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
StJ Art on the Street: “Evoking Spring,” through May 8, showcasing the work of Northeast Kingdom artists who exhibit both locally and worldwide, downtown storefronts and windows on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Alice Kitchel, through April 24, “Poems in Patter, Light & Color,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: Reopens June 2 through Oct. 17, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Resilience,” through July 25, Open Wall non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “In the Gallery: Recent Work by Axel Stohlberg,” through May 15, small works at even smaller prices,” 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Waitsfield
Mad River Valley Arts: “Art Forms,” through May 20, highlights the multiple approaches artists have adopted to convey their ideas, bringing together both fine arts and quality crafts, The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, madrivervalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Tsuneo Narumi, through April, kinetic sculptures, part of “Core” series, works from the collection, ongoing, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Gallery hours (COVID precautions): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.