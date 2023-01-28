Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Ancora: Ray Brown,” through Feb. 25, a further investigation into the late artist’s Italian Painting Series, including his “Villa” paintings, presented by SPA and co-curated by NNEMoCA, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Waya Usdi, through Feb. 13, digital art, pen and ink, painting and everything weird, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: “Ancora II: Ray Brown,” through April 1, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Whir, Clank, Beep,” through March 4, 30 artists explore simple, complex and fantastic machines, Main Floor Gallery; “Envisivarium,” site-specific installation by Kenny Harris, Second Floor Gallery; “Transformation: Material, Environment, Us,” fiber art by Vermont Surface Design Association, Third Floor Gallery; “Draw It!” drawings made with Joe John’s writing machine, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Art Social, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with Sally Fox Jazz Trio; Transformation Panel Discussion, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; Open Studios at SPA, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Heroes & Villains,” through March 4, area artists reflect on the competition: Three area artists, through Feb. 11, Judy Hawkins, Carol Keiser and MC Noyes, a collection of artworks displaying awe, coexistence, and mindfulness of life, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed through March, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market, through Jan. 29, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Feb. 12: Renate Aller: “The Space Between Memory and Expectation”; Madge Evers:” The New Herbarium”; Alison Moritsugu: “Moons and Internment Stones”; “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” works of Mariel Capanna, Cheeny Celebrado-Royer, Oscar Rene Cornejo, Vessna Scheff, Gerald Euhon Sheffield II and Lachell Workman; Judith Klausner, through March 4, “(de)composed,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Winter Group, through Jan. 29, work by various artists including Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: 2023 Annual Members Exhibition, through Feb. 26, over 100 photos by 70 artists, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Valerie Hird, through Jan. 28, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” exploration of humanity’s shared myths through large-scale paintings, animated video and sculpture by Vermont artist; Bill McDowell, through Jan. 28, “Roxham Road to North Elba,” photo installation around borders, migration, privilege, and racism, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African Works on Paper,” Jan. 28-April 23; “Jean Arp: Without Measure,” Jan. 28-April 23, 13 works; “Sam Gilliam (1933-2022): Asking,” Jan. 28-April 23, from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined,” through March 19, major exhibition of contemporary Korean ink painting; “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Kathy Black, Feb. 1-March 8, “Expanding Universe, Collapsing Time,” Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Opening reception, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “Unconditional,” through Feb. 11, art about dogs and other beloved pets; 15th annual High School Exhibition, through Feb. 10, selected art by students from throughout the region, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Gail Winbury, through Feb. 25, “The Girl Who Drew Memories,” paintings and collage by New Jersey artist, Wilson Museum; Winter Member Exhibition, through Feb. 5, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Sara Katz, January, “Inner Landscapes” by Vermont painter, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Jim Wesphalen, January, photographs, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Urban Cadence,” Feb. 3-April 23, street scenes from Kagos and Johannesburg; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: “We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth!” through Feb. 18, art installation celebrating humanity, harmony and diversity by Fran Bull and Robert Black, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 53, Feb. 3-26, varied works by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Art Walk Reception 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: George Woodard Jr., through Jan. 30, “The Roots of My Raising,” historical photo exhibit; Fermata Art Institute: “The Ideal House,” through January, art from children in Kyrgystan, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Phillip Robertson & Ed Epstein, through Feb. 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: “Poetic Ecologies,” Feb. 3-March 31, paintings by Charlotte artist Cameron Davis, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov Montpelier Art Walk reception, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 (Davis speaks at 6).
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Shared Spaces,” Jan. 31-March 24, Patty Corcoran’s multimedia paintings and Mason Young’s intimately sized abstract wood sculptures; “Let It Snow,” through Feb. 23, exhibit by central Vermont artists of the Vermont Pastel Society; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Montpelier Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Putney
NXT Gallery: Joe Norris, through Feb. 13, “Elemental Abstractions: Works on Paper” by Boston artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Snow Show,” through Feb. 26, including works by Georg Baselitz, Anna Bjerger, Peter Doig, Lee Friedlander, Neil Jenney, Dan McCarthy, Yutaka Sone and Neil Welliver. 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org Winter hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays: $5 admission; no appointment necessary.
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Tomasio: Abstractions of a Metaphorical World,” through March 11, Thomas Hacker, aka Tomasio, creates robust energetic acrylic paintings, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. View Online: castleton.meritpages.com/news/Tomasio-Abstractions-of-a-Metaphorical-World-at-Castleton-Bank-Gallery-Jan-21-March-11/32472 Opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Chaffee Art Center: Themed Galleries, through March 3, “Resolutions,” work reflecting tenacity, determination, spirit; “Frozen,” ice and snow; “Breathe Deep,” the outdoors and nature, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Winter Blossoms, through Feb. 24, floral art by Benjamin Barnes, Sachiko Yashida Zahler and Robert Chapla, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: “Local Faces and Local Places,” through Jan. 28, watercolor paintings by Robert J. O’Brien, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Housatonic,” through April 16, photographs by John Clarke; “Conversations with Nature,” photographs by Seth Resnik; both exhibits curated by Cassandra Sohn, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: “Creative Collaboration,” through March 19, “The Art of Deborah and Michael Sacks,” printmaking and photography, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kimberly Hargis, through March, “Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” by Thetford artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
