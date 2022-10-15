Visual Arts

Artists, artisans, and architects working in all media and from all over the country were invited by Art Around Books, a new gallery in Bellows Falls, to select a book that has been important to their creative processes — for better or worse — and “artistically alter” the cover and contents. A public reception will open “RE-covery II: 43 Artists Re-imagine 43 Books” 3 to 7 p.m. today (Oct. 15). Pictured is “Vermont General Store Ledger (1829-30),” RE-covered as “Ledger Lines” by Sarah Paulson of Putney.

 Courtesy Art Around Books

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

