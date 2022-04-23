Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: George Van Hook, through May 4, one of the region’s leading plein air and watercolor artists, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery
Barre
Aldrich Library: Barre Paletteers, through May 26, “Out of the Shadows of the Pandemic,” 35 paintings by members, Milne Room, 16 Washington St., 802-476-7559, www.aldrichpubliclibrary.org
AR Market: Michael Heffernan,” through June 11, “Toying with It,” paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Jan Ghiringhelli, through May 11, large body of original work; edibles, stills, & florals; mostly oils, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: Pria Cambio, through April 30, “Warmth for you. Right Now!” paintings, drawings and collage, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Drip,” through April 30, group exhibit explores water issues, main floor gallery; “Of Fire and Rust,” Encaustic and mixed media artworks by Deborah Barnwell, second floor gallery; “City Scenes,” drawings by Charles Lysogorski, third floor gallery; “Family Affair,” through May 21, kinetic art by Paul Markowitz, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “The Emmett Spaulding Dunbar Photo-Poet Show,” through May 7, photographic images are from before, during, and after the global pandemic, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Marion Huse: Picturing Pownal,” through June 22; The Student Art Show, through June 5; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through June 12: “(í:se) Be Our Guest/Stolen,” Cleveland artist M. Carmen Lane’s silkscreen prints t based on her family’s personal histories of displacement; “Form/Reform,” Robert Visani’s cardboard-kit recreations of art historical objects that reference the trans-Atlantic slave trade; “Big Bang Votive,” Yvette Molina’s egg tempera paintings from stories that spark delight or inspire love; “Between Starshine and Clay,” work by Mildred Beltré Martinez, curator of the M. Carmen Lane exhibit, “Skin in the Game”; “Through Lines,” wooden sculptures by Sachiko Akiyama that draw on influences, including the artist’s Japanese American heritage; “Anne Spalter: The Wonder of It All,” BMAC’s first-ever exhibition of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Epsilon Spires: Lydia Kern, through June 25, “Passages,” multi-media art by Burlington sculptor and installation artist, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, www.epsilonspires.org Vermont Organist of the Year Jenny Bower will play selected works at the closing reception on June 25.
Burlington
BCA Center: Eric Aho, through June 5, “Headwater,” paintings that feature captivating scenes of the natural world; Sarah Trad, through June 5, “What Still Remains,” Lebanese-American artist explores complex themes of personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Unpacked: Refugee Baggage,” through May 1, multi-media installation by Syrian-born artist and architect Mohamad Hafez and Iraqi-born writer and speaker Ahmed Badr; “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine,” through May 1, Shanta Lee Gander’s photo mix of ethnography and cultural anthropology; Storytelling Salon: “Reckonings” (new), through May 6, museum’s staff and student interns to reflect on the past months of 2020 by engaging with objects from the collection, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org Admission is free.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Robert Blackburn & Modern American Painting,” through April 24; “Georgia O’Keefe: Pattern of Leaves,” through May 16, Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22, celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16), Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23; “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “Photographs from Hollywood’s Golden Era: The John Kobal Foundation,” through May 21; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Hardwick
Hardwick Inn: Sophia Bettmann-Kerson, through April, “courage and wonder at our collective experience in the face of the COVID pandemic,” watercolor pencil drawings, 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “2022 Legacy Collection,” through autumn, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “The Thing with Feathers,” through May 21, Group exhibition inspired by Mental Health Awareness Month and the poem by Emily Dickinson; Solo shows, April 29-June 4, Samantha M. Eckert: “Besieged by Wonder”; Cecelia Kane: “How Am I Feeling Today? 1-89 Days”; Tara Wray: “Book of Sons,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. Artist’s reception (Feathers) and poetry reading event, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: 2022 Spring Member Exhibition, through May 22, joined by the Vermont Watercolor Society, Yester House; Art from the Schools 2022, through May 1, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Hannah Bureau, through May 21, “Open Air,” paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Tools of the Trade,” through April 26, features the work of Tom Dunne, Kate Gridley, Duncan Johnson and new Edgewater artist Peter Kirkiles, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: Closed through May due to COVID precautions, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “The Matter of Loss: Holding Spaces,” through May 8, work by Daryl Burnett and Axel Stohlberg, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
The Front Gallery: Show 48, through May 1, varied works by members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: John Weaver, April, “Vermont Scenes,” Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Art Resource Association, through June 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Gallery reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Susan Kossman, through May 12, “Living Space: Portraits through Appreciative Inquiry” Nuquist Gallery; Central Vermont and Northeast Kingdom Hubs of the Vermont Watercolor Society Members Show, through May 12, Contemporary Hall; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
PutneyNXT Gallery: Julia Zanes, through May 9, “Household Objects,” new work by Vermont artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Be the Change,” through April 30, annual student art exhibit, Chandler Center for the Arts, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “Images of Our Communities,” through May 27, Feature Walls to include Jon Olender and Matt Lerman; and Annual Amateur Photo Contest entries with voting until May 27, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Material Drawing Redux: Drawn to Touch,” through June 11, work by Audrey Goldstein, Michelle Samour, Julia Shepley, and Debra Weisberg, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Nic Piliero, April 27-June 4, “Flying Colors,” brilliant colors by St. Johnsbury artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: Kathryn Adams, through April 25, “Traditions of Lakota and Abenaki Peoples,” photography; “Treasures,” through April 25, Open Wall group show, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Artist’s talk (Adams) and stories, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “Transitions,” through April 30, Textile art from 17 members of the Vermont Region of the Surface Design Association, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
