Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “Getting There from Here,” through May 15, artwork by James Vogler and Ann Young, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Espresso Bueno: Arthur Zorn, “Basically Blue, Basically New,” through June 30, abstract art by Barre artist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Studio Place Arts: “Cranbrook Connections,” through June 26, works from The Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan in honor of the late critic Mark Awodey who attended; Silent Auction to benefit SPA programs (bidding concludes at 4 p.m. June 25), Second Floor Gallery; “Digital Natives: Art of Central Vermont’s Next Generation,” work from Central Vermont Career Center, Third Floor Gallery; “The Quick Change Menagerie,” through May 22, by Anne Davis, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Keiser + Kecik Color Light Pattern Duo Show,” through June 12 paintings of Carol Keiser and the fine-art-glass from Nicholas Kekic of Tsuga Studios, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” through Nov. 7, Frost’s life and work as a poet and farmer in Bennington County 1920-38; “Love, Marriage and Divorce,” through Dec. 31, highs and lows of love and heartache, from Victorian wedding gowns to scandalous tales of sexual harassment; Teachers’ Art Show, through June 18, teachers at area towns’ schools contribute work of their own; “Neveruses: Beyonder,” through Sept. 6, J. Stoner Blackwell repurposes existing plastic bags as artworks; “Performative Acts,” through Aug. 15, photographs by Dona Ann McAdams, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Signs of Life,” through July 5, works by printmaker Jeannie Podolak and painter Dan Brett, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “All Flowers Keep the Light,” through June 13, an exploration of flowers as a way to mark loss by Miles Chapin, Clare Elliott, Anna Schuleit Haber, Amy Jenkins, Colleen Kiely, Cathy Osman and John Willis; “Children of the Sun,” Jennifer Mack-Watkins incorporates images and narratives from Vermont storyteller, poet, and activist Daisy Turner (1883-1988); “Adria Arch: On Reflection,” a kinetic sculpture installation; “Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers” Kenny Rivero’s drawings with themes that include masculinity; “Glasstastic,” works of art by children and turned into three-dimensional sculptures by glass artists, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Meg Lipke: In the Making, through May 15, New York artist’s colorful, shaped paintings that push the boundaries of contemporary abstraction; “Pivotal Moments: Select Works by Diane Gabriel,” through May 15, expressive imagery of one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators, Diane Gabriel (1947-2017), Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed because of COVID-19, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” opening May 30, modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century; “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” ongoing, interpretive trail and agricultural buildings, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” through Oct. 31, 17 contemporary abstract paintings paired with 20th-century works from the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt Collection; “Masterpieces & Mysteries,” through Oct. 31, artistic treasures, and art historical queries drawn from its vaults; High School Juried Show, through May 30, 30th year, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Hardwick
Hardwick Inn: “111 Copper Nails,” through Sept. 6, “Bread & Puppet Calendar Prints: A 36-Year Retrospective,” 4 S. Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-5334. More at: Front Seat Café, 101 S. Main St.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Main Street,” through June 20, speaks to the long-awaited opportunity to get outdoors and re-engage with community life in the Northeast; “Interiors — Walls Within,” through June 20, member artists share some of their COVID-induced interior paintings, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Three solo exhibitions, through June 4, “Mosaic: Sage Lewis,” “Beings: Torin Porter” and “Renewal: Helen Schmidt”: “Tethered by Light,” through June 4, group exhibition inspired by National Mental Health Awareness Month, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Force,” through June 27, Salem Art Works (SAW) beings together some of today’s most progressive artists; Spring/Summer All Member Exhibition, through June 6; Vermont Pastel Society Exhibitions, through June 6, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Barely Touching,” through May 31, collaborative video project by Kelly Holt and Susan Calza, 138 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com Hours: by appointment only.
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Sweet,” through July 31, quality of sweetness from contemporary Vermont artists Lois Eby, P.J. Desrochers, Monica DiGiovanni, Deluxe Unlimited, Sam Talbot-Kelly and Cheryl Betz (curator tour, 1 p.m. July 10); “Anew,” through June 25, works by 29 Vermont artists with disabilities (curator’s tour, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 22), 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only.
Morrisville
River Arts: “New Beginnings,” through July 13, Vermont Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, Foley All Gallery and Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Emergence: From the Studio into the Streets with LMNOPI (a Retrospective),” through May 30, first solo retrospective from Rutland muralist and printmaker Lopi LaRoe; “Neuroanatomy,” May 15-June 27, juried open-call collage show with 67 pieces by 29 artists, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Kaleidoscope,” through June 26, local artist show, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and when “Open” flag is raised.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Amateur Photo Contest, through June 4; “Expressions of Me,” through June 4, annual student exhibit and digital expression, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “4 Visions: Paper as a Medium,” through June 12, work by Carolyn Guest, Martha Elmes, J. Frase-White and Lian Brehm, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: Reopens June 2 through Oct. 17, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
South Pomfret
Artistree: “The Way We See It”, through May 22, oil paintings by Rae Newell and Lynn VanNatta, artists, instructors and friends, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802-457-3500, www.artistreevt.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Resilience,” through July 25, Open Wall non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Waitsfield
Mad River Valley Arts: “Art Forms,” through May 21, highlights the multiple approaches artists have adopted to convey their ideas, bringing together both fine arts and quality crafts, The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, madrivervalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “In the Gallery: Recent Work by Axel Stohlberg,” through May 15, small works at even smaller prices,” 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
