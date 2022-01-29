Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: Jason Galligan-Baldwin, through Feb. 26, “Safety Procedures,” explores the disquiet of living within a culture that “has no distinct culture of its own,” “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Espresso Bueno: Conor Lahiff, through Feb. 9, distinct and surreal meteorologically-inspired landscape photography on metal, and more, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Studio Place Arts: “Face It,” Jan. 26-March 5, diverse flock of faces by more than 30 artists, main floor gallery; “What Machines Told Me,” Ned Richardson’s artwork uses digital techniques to interpret the living forest connections around his home, second floor gallery; “Call and Response,” the Photographers Workroom and social isolation, third floor gallery; Sonya Sagan-Dworsky: “Discarded: Daily Views of Trash,” Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802 479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment. Art Social, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 (masks required).
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed until April, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “From Hands to Hearts,” through Jan. 30, new festive collection featuring affordable hand-crafted works by member artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Natalie Frank: Painting with Paper,” through Feb. 13, portraits of imagined female figures, each accompanied by an animal; “William Ransom: Keep Up/Hold Up,” through March 5, sculptural installation reflects the artist’s experiences as a Black man in America; “B. Lynch: Pull Back the Curtain,” through Feb. 13, multimedia installation examines the corrosive effect of income disparity on society; “Michael Abrams: Arcadia Rediscovered,” through March 5, immersive painting installation revisits 19th-century Arcadian landscape painting; “Evolving Traditions,” through Feb. 13, pieces from the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers; “Inspired by the Past,” through March 5, showcasing Vermont Glass Guild members, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed through Jan. 25 for UVM Winter Recess, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Chester
DaVallia Gallery: Julia Jensen, through Feb. 6, “Visceral Landscape,” paintings by local artist, 39 North St. (Route 103) Chester, (802) 875-8900, www.thedavallia.com
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Robert Blackburn & Modern American Painting,” Jan. 29-April 24; “Georgia O’Keefe: Pattern of Leaves,” through May, 16, Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Museum of Everyday Life: “Life in Lists and Notes, through May 22 (2022), celebrating the poetic, mnemonic, narrative and enumerative qualities of lists and notes, and explore their myriad creative, professional, bureaucratic, institutional, domestic, and personal uses throughout the ages, 3482 Dry Pond Road (Route 16), Glover, www.museumofeverydaylife.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Open Air Gallery, Ski & Snowshoe Trail, through March 27, Two miles for all ages, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American: Ceramics, Sculpture and Design,” through April 30, from the permanent collection; “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23, artistic responses to the natural world by American artists; “Southern Gothic,” through Feb. 26, explores the complex and often macabre world of the Southeastern U.S.; “Thornton Dial: The Tiger Cat,” through Feb. 27, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “Stick with Love, a Group Exhibition honoring Martin Luther King Jr., and Love,” through Feb. 18; 14th Annual High School Exhibition, through Feb. 25, works by regional high school students who have been nominated by their art teachers, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Hiroshige and the Changing Japanese Landscape,” through Feb. 27, Utagawa Hiroshige’s (1797-1858) Japanese woodblock prints depicting how the political climate during 19th century Japan influenced its art, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum; “The World Between the Block and the Paper,” through March 27, organized in partnership with The Mokuhanga Sisters, a print collective, Yester House, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: Closed through May due to COVID precautions,1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 47, through February, a welcoming, eclectic show of paintings, prints and mixed media, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. Montpelier Art Walk Reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Sabrina Fadial, through March 18, “Corporeal Discretion,” sculptural work by Vermont artist; Gayleen Aiken, through March 18, “A Life of Art,” paintings by legendary Bennington folk artist; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: by appointment. Artist’s reception with Montpelier Art Walk, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Voices of Home,” Feb. 5-March 19, exploring the experiences of Vermonters living in affordable housing through audio recordings and painted portraits, with Vermont Folklife Center, Chandler Center for the Arts, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Black History Month, through Feb. 25, installation by African-American artists; “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” through Feb. 25, solo shows by photographers Lowell Snowden Klock and fine artist Heather Wilson, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Dianne Taylor Moore, through Feb. 26, “Let Us Fly Away (to vibrant painted lines),” pastels of the natural world, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Stowe
The Current: Catherine Opie, through April 9, photographs curated by Rachel Moore, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Michael Sacca, through March 19, “In the Surf,” photographs by Tunbridge artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Opening reception, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 (date changed because of COVID).
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Heather Bernek Guptil, through Feb. 5, “Musings from the Nurses’ Room,” abstract paintings by Maine artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West Glover
Parker Pie Gallery: Ben Barnes,” through March 25, Recent paintings: scenes of small towns, local landscapes and retired tractors and cars, Parker Pie Gallery, 161 County Road, West Glover, 802-525-3366, www.parkerpie.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.