Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Ancora: Ray Brown,” through Feb. 25, a further investigation into the late artist’s Italian Painting Series, including his “Villa” paintings, presented by SPA and co-curated by NNEMoCA, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Nitya Brighenti, through March 27, “Side Streams in Art,” portraits, landscapes and cityscapes by Italian painter living in Barre, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: “Ancora II: Ray Brown,” through April 1, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Whir, Clank, Beep,” through March 4, 30 artists explore simple, complex and fantastic machines, Main Floor Gallery; “Envisivarium,” site-specific installation by Kenny Harris, Second Floor Gallery; “Transformation: Material, Environment, Us,” fiber art by Vermont Surface Design Association, Third Floor Gallery; “Draw It!” drawings made with Joe John’s writing machine, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Heroes & Villains,” through March 4, area artists reflect on the competition, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed through March, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Large,” March 3-April 30, Members’ magnified perspectives in mediums from photography, painting, fiber to glass, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Judith Klausner, through March 4, “(de)composed,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: “Winter Oasis,” through April 2, introducing Mutsu Crispin and Jessie Pollock, plus works by other artists, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Artists’ forum, 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Vermont Center for Photography: April M. Frazier, March 3-April 30, “Frame of Reference,” alternate narrative of the African American experience by Texas-based artist; 2023 annual Members Exhibition, through Feb. 26, over 100 photos by 70 artists; Yevette Hendler, through Feb. 26, “Not Just Another Pandemic Story,” 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org Opening reception with artist, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3; artist talk, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Co-Created: The Artist in the Age of Intelligent Machines,” through May 6, eight artists use machine learning as an artistic medium; Sarah Stefana Smith, through May 6, “Willful Matters,” combines materiality, aesthetics, Black art and culture, and queer theory in two bodies of work, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Josef Albers, through May 20, “Formulation: Articulation”; “Art/Tet/Context,” through May 20, from artistic practice to meaning making; “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of Sacred Feminine,” through May 20, Shanta Lee’s photo series, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African Works on Paper,” through April 23; “Jean Arp: Without Measure,” through April 23, 13 works; “Sam Gilliam (1933-2022): Asking,” through April 23, from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1956 to Now,” through June 17, a traveling exhibition organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Kathy Black, through March 8, “Expanding Universe, Collapsing Time,” Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “From the Heart,” through March 31, Sachiko Akiyama, Chris Chou and Kayla Mohammadi; Tom Fels, through March 31, cyanotypes, drawings and watercolors, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Spring 2023 Solo Exhibitions, through May 7, nine artists offer figural sculpture, watercolor, digital collage, painting, assemblage, printmaking, and fiber art, Yester House; Gail Winbury, through Feb. 25, “The Girl Who Drew Memories,” paintings and collage by New Jersey artist, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Sara Katz, through February, “Inner Landscapes,” solo exhibition of paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Lynn Johnson, through March 22. “As I See It,” solo exhibition of paintings, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Urban Cadence,” through April 23, street scenes from Kagos and Johannesburg; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: “The Art of Mycology,” through March 19, mushroom photographs by Meg Madden, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28; slideshow and talk, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Our Demons Are Translucent,” through March 25, large-scale drawings created over 10 years by Susan Calza, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
The Front Gallery: Show 53, through Feb. 26, varied works by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Darcie Tredwell, February, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Phillip Robertson & Ed Epstein, through Feb. 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: “Poetic Ecologies,” through March 31, paintings by Charlotte artist Cameron Davis, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Shared Spaces,” through March 24, Patty Corcoran’s multimedia paintings and Mason Young’s intimately sized abstract wood sculptures; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Semi Berman, Feb. 26-May 14, “Other Worlds,” paintings and collages by Brattleboro artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Femmezine: A Zine Dhow with Attitude,” through March 4, celebrating the “Femme DIY Spirit,” 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Snow Show,” through Feb. 26, including works by Georg Baselitz, Anna Bjerger, Peter Doig, Lee Friedlander, Neil Jenney, Dan McCarthy, Yutaka Sone and Neil Welliver. 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org Winter hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays: $5 admission; no appointment necessary.
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Tomasio: Abstractions of a Metaphorical World,” through March 11, Thomas Hacker, aka Tomasio, creates robust energetic acrylic paintings, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. View Online: castleton.meritpages.com/news/Tomasio-Abstractions-of-a-Metaphorical-World-at-Castleton-Bank-Gallery-Jan-21-March-11/32472
Chaffee Art Center: Themed Galleries, through March 3, “Resolutions,” work reflecting tenacity, determination, spirit; “Frozen,” ice and snow; “Breathe Deep,” the outdoors and nature, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: Juried Members Show, through March 12, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Winter Blossoms, through Feb. 24, floral art by Benjamin Barnes, Sachiko Yashida Zahler and Robert Chapla, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: “Protecting Climate Is Good Medicine,” through March 15, diorama by Louis Scott, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Climate talk, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Stowe
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Housatonic,” through April 16, photographs by John Clarke; “Conversations with Nature,” photographs by Seth Resnik; both exhibits curated by Cassandra Sohn, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: “Creative Collaboration,” through March 19, “The Art of Deborah and Michael Sacks,” printmaking and photography, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kimberly Hargis, through March, “Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” by Thetford artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
