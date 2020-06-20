The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival begins June 27 in Pittsford and moves on to six more locations throughout the state — yes, you read that right!
More accurately, the VSO’s Virtual Summer Festival will allow you to relive the festive experience with photos and memories from previous tours and brand-new materials for you to watch and listen to. They were selected for each location but available for all, for free, beginning at 10 a.m. on each date. (Donations are greatly appreciated.)
“The three oboists are doing a really cool arrangement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ It’s got a whole bunch of variations, and it’s fun,” explained Eleanor Long, VSO orchestra manager and acting co-executive director.
“The four cellos are doing the beginning of (Tchaikovsky’s) ‘1812 Overture,’ that nice cello section,” she said. “And the entire orchestra has recorded the last part.”
Of course, there will be virtual fireworks for the finale.
“There’s going to be a section for photos, a section for musician and staff memories, some silly, just things we remember,” Long said. “The musicians are making little videos that have to do with the tour, and we’re going to slot them into various places.”
References are individually tailored to the various locales.
“There’ll be a travelogue of bike rides at various locations, and places to eat, just some things to do in the area,” Long said. “We’ll show how much we miss being there.”
This tour isn’t the VSO’s first foray into the virtual world. “From the Top,” hosted by composer Matt LaRocca, has been bringing the stars of the VSO’s Jukebox series, which delivered informal concerts to unexpected places such as the Burlington nightclub ArtsRiot and Rutland’s Merchants Hall around the state, into their homes. Members of the Jukebox Quartet (also known as the Arka Quartet) have already performed separately, and only percussionist Tom Toner remains (at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 22).
“Looking at the list of people who signed up (to watch), I didn’t recognize very many names,” Long said. “We had more people signed up than we could have fit at ArtsRiot. This is a way of reaching more people.”
“I feel that performing arts organizations have to become media companies now,” she added.
In addition to maintaining a VSO presence with its public, these programs are meant to provide employment to the orchestra’s musicians during the COVID-19.
“We want to do what we can for them,” Long said. “And we want them to have an orchestra to come back to.”
The VSO received federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) funding just for this purpose.
“All the musicians who would have played in the (canceled) May 2 concert, they got paid in full,” Long said. “We’re attempting to employ musicians as much as possible.”
After these virtual programs, you’ll still hear from the VSO this summer — live!
“What we want to do is to send out little groups around the state, at least one in each county — like pop-up concerts in town gazebos,” Long said. “With social distancing, it’s possible to have a couple of flutes and a harp a little apart in a gazebo. I think it will be fun.”
A logo banner will let folks know it’s the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
“And we’ll pay our musicians — and fund raise,” Long said. “It’ll keep us visible, bringing joy to people and paying our musicians, as well.”
In the meantime, the VSO is in the process of filling two pivotal positions in the organization. With Ben Cadwallader’s move to the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra at the beginning of February, the orchestra has been without an executive director. (Cadwallader is acting in an advisory capacity through August.) Long says an announcement may be coming soon.
And 2020-21 will be the final season for Jaime Laredo, music director for 20 years. The search remains under way, but has been delayed somewhat delayed by COVID-19.
“Who knows if things will ever be back to the way they were?” Long said. “But Grace (Spain, office manager) has the project of calling subscribers, and just checking in with them — and everybody is so eager.”
