Andrew Crust was named Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s fifth music director in March, replacing its conductor of 20 years, Jaime Laredo. Crust is about to make his first mark on the VSO, announcing its 2023-24 classical season at The Flynn in Burlington — plus March 3 at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
“A lot of it was already programmed — it’s sort of a hybrid season in terms of my vision,” Crust said. “All of the soloists were already chosen and their pieces as well. I certainly can’t complain about that lineup.
“It’s one shorter than usual, three classical instead of four,” he said by phone. “We’re going to fix that next year.”
Highlights include music of Black British Romantic composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, an entire program devoted to the music of Hollywood, and Mozart’s great Requiem. But perhaps the most exciting is the world premiere of a VSO-commissioned work by Nico Muhly performed by pianist Adam Tendler — both Vermont-born artists now on the cutting-edge of the national music scene.
“A New Beginning,” Sept. 30, opens Crust’s tenure with the VSO. On the program are: Johannes Brahms’ “Double” Concerto with violinist Simone Porter and cellist Joshua Roman; Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor; and Bedrich Smetana’s “Ma Vlast” (selections).
“Brahms is my favorite composer,” Crust said. “His concertos in particular are just so powerful. These players are young, they’re incredibly virtuosic, they have a great stage presence, and they’re willing to work with the community and do outside events. It’s going to be really exciting.”
As far as Crust knows, this will be the first time the VSO has performed Coleridge-Taylor’s music.
“I discovered his music a few years ago, actually with this piece,” Crust said. “He’s right there in the world of Romanticism, British. His mother was English and his father was an African doctor, who was forced to return to Africa. He grew up with his mother and rose to prominence with ‘The Song of Hiawatha’.”
“It’s a great concert opener,” Crust said. “It’s got beautiful melodies, a lot of energy — another example of a composer who was forgotten for a time who is now being revitalized.”
Crust chose Smetana’s “Ma Vlast” to pair with the Coleridge-Taylor.
“Of course, everyone knows ‘The Moldau’,” he said. “I wish we could do the entire ‘Ma Vlast,’ but that would be an entire program in itself. I just selected two of my favorite movements out of that piece.”
“The Hollywood Sound,” March 2 in Burlington, March 3 in Rutland, will feature Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto with concertmaster Katherine Winterstein, Nino Rota’s “Godfather” Suite, Joe Hisaishi’s “Howl’s Moving Castle” selections, Bernard Hermann’s “Psycho” Suite for Strings, and Max Steiner’s “Casablanca” Suite.
“I think a lot of us had an introduction to classical music through film music,” Crust said. “This is a nice Golden Era Hollywood selection — with a couple extra things added in.”
Like Joe Hisaishi’s “Howl’s Moving Castle.”
“He has an absolutely massive following around the world, especially among young people,” Crust said. “I think we’re going to market that one really hard because it’s surprising to know how many fans of Studio Ghibli films are out there.”
For the “Psycho” Suite, the VSO is collaborating with the Champlain College Emergent Media Center.
“It’s a team of students led by some faculty members,” Crust said. “They’re going to do projection mappings onto the back wall of the Flynn, so it’s fine tuned to that space — that should be interesting and experimental.”
“Casablanca” is one of the first film scores Crust conducted in its entirety.
“It’s wonderful music,” he said. “And for the Korngold, we’re very excited to collaborate with our very own concertmaster. We’re lucky to have her.”
For the season finale, “Mozart, Muhly and Mazzoli,” May 4, the major work is Mozart’s Requiem in D minor, K. 626, featuring the VSO Chorus and four vocal soloists.
“We’re opening the second half with “Mille Regretz” by Josquin des Prez which is from the 16th century, one of the earliest sad songs about love,” Crust said. “I think it sets the tone with the a cappella quartet (of soloists) alone on stage singing very intimately before we go into the Mozart.”
The first half is all new music.
“Missy Mazzolli is someone I’ve always tried to do as much of as I can lately,” Crust said. “I think her ‘Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres’ is really exciting. It actually calls for eight of the players to play harmonicas. It doesn’t take any skill to do what they have to do; they just have to blow chords threw them. But it’s a really gorgeous piece — kind of specteralist, atmospheric yet has a lot of great energy.”
And, of course, Muhly is no stranger to Vermont, having been born and bred in Randolph. Tendler, the soloist, grew up in Barre before becoming one of New York’s top avant-garde pianists.
“It doesn’t have a title but it’s based on three shape note hymns of Justin Morgan, ‘Amanda,’ ‘Montgomery’ and ‘Huntington.’ Adam and Nico already know each other from previous collaborations. It’s very exciting.”
Crust will also be conducting the VSO Holiday Pops tour: Dec. 8 at the Barre Opera House, Dec. 9 at the Flynn in Burlington and Dec. 10 at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
“It’s important for the music director to do that from time time, to get to know the chorus,” Crust said. “It’s a chance to reach the broadest audience we see the entire season. People of all ages, including a lot of people who have never been to a symphony concert before.”
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.