Elyzabeth Joy Holford’s arrival in Johnson this summer for her new position at the helm of Vermont Studio Center was not the typical welcome for an executive director. Instead of receptions and face-to-face meetings, she stepped immediately into a two-week quarantine. Staying in a VSC residence on campus, Holford arrived during the transition to reopening after a four-month suspension of programs during the statewide COVID-19 shutdown.
Landing in the midst of unprecedented times, Holford brings skills and experience for dealing with the present and furthering VSC’s inclusive and sustainable future .
Founded in 1984, VSC is the largest international artists and writers’ residency program in the United States. With its campus in over 20 historic buildings, VSC usually has 50 or more artists and writers in residence at a time.
Participants are provided with private accommodations, individual studio space and community meals. Uncluttered time, space, and a supportive creative community combine to give participants opportunities for deep and sometimes life-changing creative explorations.
VSC offers a master of fine arts degree in studio arts program in conjunction with Northern Vermont University. Its two galleries, open studio events, and many presentations are usually open to the public, but now somewhat restricted by COVID-19.
The search for a new executive director began last November and attracted applicants from around the country and beyond.
“By a sheer display of compassionate leadership, social consciousness, and administrative experience needed to face the challenges of our moment, Elyzabeth Holford emerged as the leading candidate among a highly talented applicant pool,” said Major Jackson, poet, VSC trustee and chair of the search committee, on VSC’s website announcement of Holford’s selection.“We are confident that Elyzabeth will navigate us to a progressive and stable future.”
Holford brings management, consultancy, legal, and educational career experience to the position along with profound commitment to racial, social and climate justice — and her own creative pursuits in poetry and music.
Recently serving as founding senior executive for the Digital Living Research Commons in Denmark, an open collaborative workspace for researchers, students and policymakers, Holford facilitated the Museum of Random Memory, a series of performance-based public interventions dealing with digital literacy.
A trial attorney in her early career, Holford focused on equal opportunity and affirmative action. From the late 1980s to 2001 she taught in the College of Education at Virginia Tech, and held senior administrative roles including assistant dean of the College of Education and director of the Equal Opportunity program.
Holford’s domestic and international positions also include serving as director of the Center for Architecture and European Studies in Riva San Vitale, Switzerland, and director of Equality Ohio, a statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ rights.
Holford, now out of quarantine, and the staff and community at VSC, are on top of health and safety measures as artists and writers are back. Beyond COVID-19, Holford notes, the world is at a turning point.
“The world is much more socially and racially justice-aware, climate justice-aware. How do we at VSC take steps forward that are not just lean in but real steps forward? Social justice is not new to this organization — it has been a commitment since it started. We want to be positioned to be as diverse as we can be and as welcoming and inclusive,” Holford said.
“We are continually raising our awareness and when we do that it means we take a longer deeper look at how we do things to make sure not just what we do is appropriate but how we do it and find ways to do it better,” she said.
