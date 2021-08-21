With the COVID-19 pandemic still smoldering, the Actors Equity Association — the actors’ union — has forced all Vermont professional theater outdoors. Vermont Stage has already had one big success this summer — “Popcorn Fall” — but needs another.
Cristina Alicea, the Burlington company’s artistic director, settled on “Maytag Virgin,” a romantic comedy by Audrey Cefaly. Vermont Stage had already produced the playwright’s “The Last Wide Open” in 2019.
“I really loved working with her and really enjoyed that play,” Alicea said. “This play had been on my list — and it takes place in an outdoor setting.
“I read through it again and laughed through so much of it and fell in love with the characters,” Alicea said. “I thought: This is it!”
Vermont Stage Company will present “Maytag Virgin” Aug. 25-Sept. 5, at “Blue Heron Pond,” a scenic private property in Williston. (The address will be disclosed when purchasing tickets.)
When Jack moves in next door to Lizzie, the two 40-something schoolteachers bond over an unexpected life event, the loss of their respective spouses. Almost exact opposites, Lizzy, played by Dana Steinhoff, is just a little bit zany, and Jack, Tyler Rackliffe, more the earthy type.
Inevitably — certainly in a romantic comedy — romance brews, and they find themselves searching for an answer to the same question: How do you know when you’re ready to live, and love, again?
In selecting “Maytag Virgin,” or any play for production, Alicea first looks to the production possibilities.
“I visualize the characters, I visualize what we would do with it,” she said. “In general, when I’m reading plays, I’m always thinking about how the audience will respond to it. That’s my number one. A play has to make me chuckle out loud at least once for me even to think about to consider producing it.
“And it doesn’t even matter if it’s a drama or not, I have to laugh at least once,” Alicea said. “Life includes humor — even in sad situations, there are moments of lightness and humor.”
Alicea also has to feel emotionally invested in the circumstances of the play.
“I know right away, or 15 pages in,” Alicea said. A lot of it is a gut response to what I’ve read on the page. With ‘The Mountaintop’ by Katori Hall (a reimagining of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last day on Earth, produced by Vermont Stage in 2015), I read it right through and said, this is going into the next season. If I had this experience reading it, the audience was going to be blown away.”
With “Maytag Virgin,” Alicea right away felt an affinity for both characters.
“I felt like this is a delightful romantic comedy, lots of humor, but I liked the realness of it,” she said. “They are both meeting each other where they are in their lives, which at this particular point are kind of messy. And yet they’re willing to be friends, and connect on a very human level and see where it leads.
“That was something that I found very honest — that is how a lot of relationships evolve,” she said.
Alicea remained open in the casting process, in part, because such an intimate comedy depends a lot on the chemistry between the performers.
“There are some plays where you need to have a certain type of person, a certain energy, a certain vibe, too, make a play work,” she said. “But in this play, I feel like their stories are universal enough that I remained open to whomever walked into the audition room, and just allowed them to just show me what they’ve got, and see who resonated most with this script.”
Alicea tries to remain open until she finds the right actors.
“You can tell right away as they’re reading it if they get it, and there’s something in it that connects to them authentically as an individual,” she said. “That’s what I was looking for, and I feel we have two great actors for this show.”
Steinhoff, a Vermont native and New York theater veteran, has returned to practice her art at home.
“I thought that she captured the silliness, the fun that you see in the character of Lizzy,” Alicea said. “Lizzy, with all the things she’s going through, and her demanding qualities, is really this funny, charming character. You can understand why Jack falls for her.”
Rackliffe, not a Vermont native, felt compelled to move here after his Brooklyn theater experience.
“Tyler just gave this authentic read as somebody who has a kind heart, and is patient, loving,” Alicea said. “There is something authentic in his portrayal of Jack that I thought was really lovely to see.
“I’m just really happy with both of them,”Alicea said. “I think they’re going to be great together.”
Performances will be held outside only; in case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will receive information via email about the option to use their ticket at a later date in the show’s run. Please bring a low-back folding chair to sit on. Entry to seating area will begin a ½-hour prior to show time.
“Maytag Virgin” is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Running time is 120 minutes with one intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.