Like the rest of Vermont’s professional theaters, Burlington’s Vermont Stage’s world was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. And like the others, it is taking baby steps in returning to its important role to the state’s audiences — and actors.
“We shut down in the middle of the run of ‘Marie and Rosetta’ (in March 2020),” explained Cristina Alicea, the company’s artistic director.
“There had been whispers we might have to close down and things like that. So we shut down mid-March and we’ve been closed ever since. We did a digital version of ‘Winter Tales,’ but other than that, we didn’t do anything.”
But Vermont Stage is back, producing two comedies outdoors this summer. Although the company normally produces September-May, it will present “Popcorn Falls,” a zany small town comedy by James Hindman, July 28-Aug. 8 at Isham Family Farm, and “Maytag Virgin,” a romantic comedy by Audrey Cefaly, (pending performance rights) Aug. 25-Sept. 5 at Blue Heron Pond, both in Williston.
“Popcorn Falls” calls for “one small town, two medium-sized actors, 21 over-the-top characters.” The plot revolves around a little town — Popcorn Falls — that has fallen on hard times and the only thing that can save it is a play. They have just seven days to produce it — but first they have to write the play.
“Maytag Virgin” is a classic Southern love story that follows Alabama schoolteacher Lizzy Mash and her new neighbor Jack Key during the year after the tragic death of Lizzy’s husband.
“It’s a romantic comedy about a man who buys a house next door to a widow, and he happens to be a widower,” Alicea said in an interview at Vermont Stage’s spacious new headquarters. “It’s a sweet romantic comedy and the setting is a backyard. And we’re going to be in the backyard of someone’s home — so we’re already there.”
Unlike White River Junction’s Northern Stage, which produced virtual material throughout the pandemic, Vermont Stage closed down completely for 6 months.
“Everybody on staff, including Jamien (Forrest, general manager) and myself, were laid off, which was a decision I made with the board’s help,” Alicea said. “It felt like it was going to be in the best interest of the organization to take a time out, go into hibernation mode and wait until such time that we could begin again.”
They were paid hourly for administrative support work, like paying bills.
“It was really the only way,” Alicea said. “We’re too small a theater to operate when we’re dark. We need the revenue from producing shows to keep going. But I’m so glad we did. I have a great board.”
In January, Alicea and Forrest returned.
“Jamien and I came back on full time so we could prepare for the — hopefully — upcoming season,” Alicea said. “Very early on, I started to think if we can’t be in the theater, where can we do theater? Immediately, I start thinking of farms and local land.”
Vermont Stage has a long-term relationship with Mike Isham and Helen Weston and their Isham Family Farm.
“We’ve done a bunch of preview parties there,” Alicea said. “‘Popcorn Falls’ is going to be not in the barn, but one of the fields next to it. But we’ll use the barn probably as a rain space.
“I wanted to make sure it was going to be really open air out in the field, especially given everybody’s fearfulness around COVID — and rightly so,” Alicea said.
For “Maytag Virgin,” Board President Ashley Milkell and her husband Andy Mikell offered the use of their “Blue Heron Pond.”
“We’re going to follow all the COVID protocols,” Alicea said. “I’m planning on limiting the number of seats even though the governor is allowing an unlimited number after July 4. We always focus on doing intimate shows, so I want to still maintain that intimacy.”
In a change not visible to most of the audience, Vermont Stage has moved its administrative office to 241 N. Winooski Ave., where it enjoys spacious first-floor offices visible on the street, temperature-controlled costume storage and a rehearsal studio. They have joined two other mission-aligned organizations, OutRight Vermont and Burlington’s Children’s Space, in the McClure MultiGenerational Center.
After the two special outdoor productions this summer, Vermont Stage will return to its theater at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. But until then — “I’ve been talking about (our summer productions) as picnic places where people come, like the old Vermont Mozart Festival, and bring their low-back folding chairs. And they can bring a picnic if they like, come a little early and enjoy whatever they bring and watch the show,” Alicea said.
“It’s going to be lovely — and it will be daylight hours.”
