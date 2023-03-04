Paramount

The “Grace Potter Alone, Lonely Town Tour” Friday visit to the Paramount Theatre is sold out.

When she was in high school and just a few years away from starting her infamous band, Grace Potter started a riot of a different sort — against the computer and technology. She preferred the typewriter and wrote a manifesto, which she put up around her school, its sentiment basically: “kill the computer.”

But today, when she’s asked about her songwriting process, the words iPhone and Garage Band are givens. It’s unavoidable, you have to roll with the times, but the crux of her career has been her willingness to change her mind and make whatever the current situation is work.

