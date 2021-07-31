“We’re back!” says Lou Kosma, longtime music director of the Vermont Philharmonic.
After a year’s silence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont’s oldest community orchestra returns to the concert stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 with its (nearly) annual Summer Pops Concert on the lawn of Moose Meadow Lodge in Duxbury, open for picnicking at 3 p.m. (The rain location is Thatcher Brook Primary School, 47 Stowe St. in Waterbury.)
For something special for this long-awaited celebratory program, Kosma looked to his musicians.
“I decided to take my soloists from the orchestra — and it worked!” he said.
Concertmaster Letitia Quante will be heard in the “Meditation,” the violin solo, from Massenet’s opera “Thaïs.” Principal clarinetist Margaret Roddy will play the haunting Larghetto from Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet. Principal trumpet James Duncan will perform the “Trumpeter’s Lullaby” by pops favorite Leroy Anderson, and Andrea Brightenback, another principal, will play “Gabriel’s Oboe,” Ennio Morricone’s theme from the film “The Mission.”
“There are folks who are enamored of ‘Hamilton,’ and they’ll be able to hum along with the tunes,” Kosma said. “But I do always like to do one of the classic Broadway shows, and that’s ‘South Pacific’ — which is incredibly timely right now.”
Although it’s not in this arrangement, “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught” was the song that was so controversial.
“It was strongly recommended by critics to remove that from the show because it deals with endemic racism,” Kosma said. “Rodgers and Hammerstein actually set out to do that.”
They also threatened to cancel performances of “South Pacific” in Wilmington, Delaware, unless seating was integrated.
“I find that very interesting,” Kosma said. “I’m really happy to produce the music from ‘South Pacific.’ Almost every tune is a hit. ‘This Nearly Was Mine’ brings tears to my eyes — it’s a beautiful tune.
“That’s the big number,” he said.
Another popular tune on the program is the theme from “E.T.”
“John Williams will probably go down, even including folks like Max Steiner, as really the greatest film composer,” Kosma said. “He’s just amazing.”
And then there’s John Philip Sousa, America’s undisputed march king.
“I changed the marches this year, but I always end with ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’” Kosma said. “(Legendary conductor Arturo) Toscanini always called it the greatest piece of American music. ‘Semper Fideles’ we will be doing for the first time. That was one of Sousa’s favorite pieces — he was head of the U.S. Marine Band.”
Also on the program are selections from Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and George M. Cohan’s “Give My Regards to Broadway!” and more.
The Moose Meadow Lodge, an inn in a beautiful setting, has long been the home for the Philharmonic’s annual Summer Pops Concert. (The co-owner is one of the orchestra’s first violinists.)
“We play under a tent and people bring blankets and chairs,” Kosma said. “People bring anything from typical picnic fare to really nice dishes. I usually walk around saying, ‘Oh, that looks delicious!’
“It’s also a really wonderful natural acoustic there,” he said.
The Philharmonic prepared the program in a very different setting.
“It was fun,” Kosma said. “We rehearsed in the Barre Elks Club — and it was very nice there. When the clarinet played, I stood back and listened, and it was quite nice, I’ve got to say. Rehearsal space has become a problem since COVID.”
“I’m really excited about the program,” Kosma said.
