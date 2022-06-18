Within minutes, you can be transported from a small sunny stone courtyard in Italy, in Angela Arkway’s “Tuscan Light,” to an expansive rich lake scene with a calming effect in John Landy’s “Jean’s View,” to a hidden path in the woods surrounded by white birch trees and glowing yellow leaves in Jocelyn Randles’ “Golden Path.”
These are some of the artworks in the Vermont Pastel Society’s Member Exhibition, currently on display at Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center. Halfway through its opening reception June 11 the parking lot was full and the awards were underway, as juror Kate Gridley, a conceptual realist painter, walked guests through the first floor galleries talking a bit about why she awarded the pieces she chose.
The Vermont Pastel Society Member Exhibition will be up until July 22 with 58 works of pastel painting on display, as diverse and aesthetic as their exhibits at the Chaffee in years past. Founded in 1999, the VPS is an all-volunteer organization with a mission is to promote pastel painting, nurture artists through classes and services, and build connections among pastel artists of all levels.
“Vermont Pastel Society has close to 100 members throughout Vermont, with a few members in New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” Cristine Kossow of VPS said by email. “Because of the size of the state, VPS divided the membership into regions called Hubs: Central, South West, South East, Mid State, Upper Valley, Champlain. It provides a closer community for artists to meet, critique work, take group outings to area museums, hold workshops, have plein air painting outings and host events.”
Kossow has two pieces in the show herself, saying, “I am inspired by farm animals, still life and barns. My process is to draw out the subject on a sanded surface, do a rough underpainting and then apply the pastel in layers.”
Artist Jocelyn Randles, whose piece “Golden Path” is on display, is “originally from the gray suburbs of London, now escaped to the hills of North Pomfret, Vermont,” she says on her website. Her work portrays a sense of realness, from a feathery look in a patch of long grass, to a sense of movement in a painting in which the sun about to come up over a mountain range.
Randles says she is drawn to pastel “as it is immediate and versatile.”
Artist Linda Masten’s “Nature’s Reflections” portrays a splashy sky of intense colors reflected in water below.
“In the beginning, oil painting was my primary medium,” Masten says on her website. “However, during a plein air outing I noticed an artist working in pastels. I was instantly intrigued. After many workshops and devotion to pastels, they became my preferred medium.”
You can see their work as well as many others in the exhibit which runs through July 22. And Chaffee artist members also have work on display and for sale in the upstairs galleries.
