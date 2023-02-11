Fleming sidebar

Sonja Lunde, who grew up in Chittenden and graduated from Rutland High School 1994, began her role as director of the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art in late October 2022.

In the 1940s, a photograph taken by Sonja Lunde’s grandfather, a self-taught naval photographer, was included in an art exhibition at the Fleming Museum of Art. Eight decades later, the Fleming story and photograph of her aunt as a young girl still are in the family’s lore and collection. And eight decades later, Lunde is the new director of the museum.

