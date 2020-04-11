Montpelier blues musician Dave Keller is watching 85% of his income go down the drain because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As it stands now, all my gigs from mid March through mid May are canceled including my first European tour in late April,” he said.
A tour of the south with his trio, in its fourth night in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, ended March 16. “It seemed irresponsible to ask my fans to come out to a gig when governors are telling everybody to stay home,” he explained.
Record producer and gigging musician Colin McCaffrey is watching as both sides of his income stream peter out. As of April 1, McCaffrey, from East Montpelier, had already lost a dozen performing jobs that amounted to $1,200 in lost income. Those canceled performances are just a small portion of his income.
McCaffrey’s primary work is in his home-based recording studio. “It’s hard to say how much I’ll lose,” he shared. “I’ve canceled in-studio work that will cost me several thousand dollars a month and this is indefinitely.”
“It happened at the worst moment for me this year,” said Keith Murphy, a sought-after singer and guitarist based in Brattleboro, when his performances were canceled. He lost high-profile gigs with radio station WGBH in Boston and an annual week of concerts that were also canceled. Several weeks of preparation with other musicians were for naught as five shows were axed.
“A solo tour of California planned months ahead was canceled,” Murphy said. Those two sets of gigs would have been “a substantial amount of my annual income. It was many thousands of dollars.”
“We’re doing OK,” said an understanding Lissa Schneckenberger, a fiddler and singer with several albums, also in Brattleboro. Along with her musician husband, Corey DiMario, they have seen many gigs canceled. She said these cancellations mean “a major loss of income and merchandise sales.”
Schneckenberger is looking at the positive wherever she can. “We have a roof over our heads, food in the freezer and family and friends. I have a big mailing list from my years touring, and I can reach out to people.”
Schneckenberger understands the next several months will be difficult for her family and most other Vermont musicians who don’t make huge incomes from their music. “We’re going to be home for a pretty long time, so I’m trying to take it one day at a time.”
Musicians work in a gig economy, and for her that means essentially “living hand to mouth. We don’t have a huge cushion.”
Schneckenberger takes solace in that “we are not rich in money but rich in community. I’m trying to leave space in my heart for those even worse off than we are.”
“For me, I didn’t appreciate until now how every single aspect of my work involves people gathering together, from teaching to Cabot Arts events to our gigs,” said Dana Robinson in Cabot. He and his wife, Susan, perform nationally and in the British Isles. He also runs the Cabot Arts concert series.
Depending on how long the closure of entertainment venues lasts, the Robinsons could lose the income from 30 to 40 performances or about half of their performing income. The couple anticipates an income drop of $15,000 to $20,000 depending how long the lockdown lasts.
“I have small savings I’ll burn through in a couple of months,” Robinson said. “The bottom has sort of dropped out of what I do.”
“I’m in semi-retirement,” said Tom MacKenzie in Calais. He performs with Patti Casey in the duo Shady Rill. “I’m a lot better off than my musician friends. I don’t need to travel for gigs,” he explained. “I’m pretty much staying at home — I have the luxury to do that.”
Musicians can be resourceful when the bottom seems to fall out of their economic life. Unlike others in gig economies like restaurant workers or Uber drivers, musicians are finding ways to earn a living as they wait for the economy to come back from pandemic mode.
“I’ve been trying to fill in lost income with more guitar students and teaching online for first time,” Keller said. He will also perform some online concerts, on the YouTube platform as a soloist “because we can’t get together as a band.”
Like others who maintain a website and have a good fan base, he is “selling CDs and T-shirts, and baseball hats” from his website. “Which is helping bring in some income.”
Murphy and his wife, Becky Tracy, a fiddler, are moving their music classes to a video platform. “Students enrolled in classes have paid to be in the program,” he said. “Most students are grateful that they have the lessons online to be able to keep playing and motivated.”
The musicians interviewed for this article face the loss of income with some rays of hope, but with a sense that they must adapt rapidly to this new environment.
“I always thought that no matter what happens I could always make money playing music,” Keller said. “We never thought of social isolation.” He hopes that when the pandemic finally is controlled and COVID-19 is tamed, “People will go back to clubs and venues and not be too afraid.”
He worries that the venues he performs in locally such as Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier or the Whammy Bar in Calais may not survive. “They may not come back when this is all over.”
“Its scary. I’ve been self-employed for 25 years, trusting I’d get work,” McCaffrey said. “I’ve not seen anything like this. Nobody has.” He’s unsure of the future wondering, “Will people continue to make recordings? The return on the production cost is marginal at best selling albums, even without a pandemic.”
The positive side of this pandemic, McCaffrey said, is that people are reevaluating what the most important things really are. “I’m reminding myself that music and creativity are the central meanings for me to be.”
“In the short term, we’re good,” Murphy said. “We’ve been very committed to figure things out and work on projects to manage the situation. How long can we sustain that energy? We’re in problem-solving crisis management now. Ask me in two months about where we’re at.”
“Most full-time musicians I know say help us out, buy our CDs. They are offering lessons online, and live concerts online. I really feel for those people,” MacKenzie said. “There are a lot of people in the same boat. I can’t imagine touring or teaching at a college. It’s awful.”
MacKenzie said the worst part is “nobody can plan as to when to start looking for bookings. It’s not knowing when this will end.”
Robinson added a positive note to the discussion. “On the other hand this is a great opportunity to spend time doing what I’m not able to do otherwise.” He’s set up a small recording studio, and with springtime beginning, the Robinsons will grow some food. “We’ve got starters in the window.”
Frustration abounds in Vermont’s musician community and Keller voiced it succinctly. “It’s not knowing how long this will last that is stressful. I walk everyday an hour to scream.”
