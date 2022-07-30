Rob Zollman wants to take what you know about music and flip it. In a four-day retreat, he and a group of other acclaimed musicians will be sharing their secrets and changing the way you think about music.

The Vermont Blues Retreat welcomes vocalists, guitarists, bassists, pianists and keyboardists, harpists, harmonica players, saxophonists and other wind players, trumpeters and other brass players, drummers and percussionists, and just about any other instrumentalists, as long as you feel comfortable playing the blues on your instrument. With hands-on instruction and critiques designed to improve your playing on the spot, Zollman says it’s a unique opportunity to become immersed in an authentic way in music that’s wholly at the root of everything we listen to.

