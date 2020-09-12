Arts streaming

Yellow Barn in Putney has begun streaming its summer residency programs, free to the public.

 Courtesy Yellow Barn

Classical music

Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Colchester — www.lccmf.org

Manchester Music Festival, Manchester — www.mmfvt.org

Vermont Symphony Orchestra, various programs — www.vso.org

Yellow Barn, Putney — www.yellowbarn.org

Other music

Higher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic

Dance

Vermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — vermontdance.org

Film

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — middfilmfest.org

Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org

Humanities

Vermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events

Multi-arts

Hopkins Center, Hanover, New Hampshire., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home

Theater

Northern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org

Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org

Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com

Visual Arts

Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org

Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/

River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org

Studio Place Arts, Barre, various programs — www.studioplacearts.com

Arts resources

Big Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources

New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19

Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org

Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief

