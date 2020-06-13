Top fine arts organizations are doing their part to provide solace to their audiences, both musical and spiritual, some opening, some streaming.
Openings
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: See page D3. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; face masks and social distancing required, appointments available; admission is “pay as you wish,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more displaying a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours (masks and social distancing required) through June 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; June 29-Sept. 7: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.
Studio Place Arts: See page D1, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours (masks required): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
Long River Gallery: Reopening June 18, over 150 artists in various media, 49 S. Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-4567, www.longrivergallery.com. Hours: (limited attendance, masks and social distancing required): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Web streaming
Classical musicChamber Music Society at Lincoln Center — www.chambermusicsociety.org
Ludwig Van, worldwide opera and concerts — www.ludwig-van.com/toronto
Metropolitan Opera — www.metopera.org
TURNmusic, Waterbury Center, streamed concerts — www.facebook.com/TURNmusic
Killington Music Festival, Killington — www.killingtonmusicfestival.org
New York Philharmonic, “NY Phil Plays On” — nyphil.org/playson
Vermont Symphony Orchestra, various programs — www.vso.org
Other musicHigher Ground, South Burlington — www.facebook.com/highergroundmusic
DanceVermont Dance Alliance, streamed dance classes — vermontdance.org
FilmInternet Archive (public domain films) — archive.org/details/feature films
Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — middfilmfest.org
Vermont International Film Festival, Burlington — vtiff.org
HumanitiesVermont Humanities Council, streamed programs — www.vermonthumanities.org/events
Multi-artsHopkins Center, Hanover, N.H., “Hop at Home” — hop.dartmouth.edu/hop-at-home
TheaterNational Theatre (London) — www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home
Northern Stage, White River Junction — northernstage.org
Sandglass Theatre, Putney — sandglasstheater.org
Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington — www.vermontcomedyclub.com
Visual ArtsVermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York — www.hydecollection.org/exhibitions/
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts — www.mbam.qc.ca/en/
Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (Museum of Contemporary Art) — macm.org/en/multimedia
Museum of Modern Art, New York City — www.moma.org
River Arts, Morrisville — www.riverartsvt.org
Studio Place Arts, Barre, various programs — www.studioplacearts.com
Arts resourcesBig Heavy World — bigheavyworld.com/latest-news/resources
New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) — www.nefa.org/covid-19
Vermont Arts Council — www.vermontartscouncil.org
Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief — www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/rapid-response-artist-relief
