Celtic Music Festival
DUMMERSTON — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a Celtic Music Festival featuring Cantrip, House of Hamill, and Hildaland, as part of the 2023 Next Stage “Bandwagon Summer Series,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. at Scott Farm.
The triple bill features multi-instrumentalists and singers from both sides of the Atlantic who expand the boundaries of traditional Celtic music with original songs and tunes, innovative arrangements, and lush three-part harmonies.
From the strong base of its Celtic roots, Cantrip branches out into the music of other European cultures. Whether they’re ripping through a set of original jigs and reels, adding three-part harmonies to traditional folk ballads, or cracking up an audience with stories from the road, House of Hamill puts on a show that captivates audiences from the very first note.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (kids under 12 are free); go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Scott Farm is located at 707 Kipling Road. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the lawn.
‘The Fantasticks’
WEST RUTLAND — For the last production of its 18th season, Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present the legendary musical “The Fantasticks” Aug. 18-20 and 25-27 at the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre at 35 Marble St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays.
“The Fantasticks” is a 1960 musical with music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones. It tells an allegorical story, loosely based on the 1894 play “The Romancers (Les Romanesques) by Edmond Rostand, concerning two neighboring fathers who trick their children, Luisa and Matt, into falling in love by pretending to feud.
The show’s original off-Broadway production ran a total of 42 years (until 2002) and 17,162 performances, making it the world’s longest-running musical. It was awarded Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre in 1991. The poetic book and breezy, inventive score, including such familiar songs as “Try to Remember” helped make the show long lasting. Many productions followed, as well as television and film versions.
The production will be performed on the main floor of the theater, rather than on the stage with audience members surrounding the actors on three sides. With special lighting and live music, the production will have the atmosphere of a magical circus.
Tickets are $30, $25 for students, at the door or www.paramountvt.org online.
Music Under the Stars
BRATTLEBORO —The Music Under the Stars concert series presented by the Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm concludes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, with a performance by Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy and special guests. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Retreat Farm (rain date: Sunday, Aug. 20).
Keith and Becky have been leading lights in the traditional music scene in Brattleboro and Vermont and across the country for more than 25 years. They have taught and inspired generations of traditional musicians. Their connection to traditional fiddle music and songs runs deep and their performances showcase the music of Ireland, Quebec, Keith’s native Newfoundland, as well as their own compositions, inspired by all these traditions. Irresistible dance tunes are mixed with singable chorus songs wrapped in tasteful arrangements and good humor. Their shows are a delight for the trad music aficionado, as well as the casual fan of fiddle music.
Joining the Tracys on stage will be Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen, among others. Kallett is a singer, guitarist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Grey is one of America’s finest players of the Irish flute and tin whistle, as well as an accomplished singer and concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium player.
Admission is free (donations welcome): call 802-257-4523 or go to bmcvt.org online. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic.
‘Ten Commandments’
BRANDON — Decades before he directed Charlton Heston as Moses, filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille’s original silent version of “The Ten Commandments” (1923) wowed audiences the world over during the early years of cinema. DeMille’s pioneering Biblical blockbuster will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, Route 7.
The screening, the latest in the venue’s silent film series, will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer, who specializes in creating music for silent films.
Please note that the film will be screened on a Friday night instead of the customary Saturday.
DeMille’s original “Ten Commandments” was among the first Hollywood films to tackle stories from scripture on a grand scale. The picture was a popular hit in its original release and served as a blueprint for DeMille’s later remake in 1956. Despite the silent original’s epic scale, the Moses story takes up only about the first third of the film. After that, the tale changes to a modern-day melodrama about living by the lessons of the Commandments.
Admission is free, with free will donations accepted in support of ongoing Town Hall renovations; go to www.brandontownhall.com online.
‘Creative Process’
POULTNEY — “The Art of the Creative Process” art show has opened at Stone Valley Arts. An Artists’ reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. today (Aug. 12), where you can talk to the artists themselves.
Five amazing Vermont artists and the internationally renowned lighting design company from Castleton Corners, Hubbardton Forge, are joined together in this show to demonstrate how much variety there is in the creative process, and how important those processes are to the final outcomes.
The five individual Vermont artists featured represent five different media: Kerry Furlani, sculpture from Poultney; John Lehet, photography from Hartland; Amy Mosher, oil painting from Chester; Judith Reilly, fabric art; and Ashley Wolff, illustration, both from Brandon.
For information, go to stonevalleyarts.org online. Stone Valley Arts is located at 145 E. Main St.