Antje Duvekot tonight
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary folk music with Antje Duvekot and The Sea The Sea at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Jan. 14). at 7:30 pm.
Duvekot is a German-born, American-raised singer-songwriter whose songs have been critically praised for their hard-won wisdom, dark-eyed realism, and street-smart romanticism. Her bicultural upbringing and relative newness to English have helped shape her unique way with a song, giving her a startlingly original poetic palette. The Sea The Sea is the upstate New York-based indie folk-pop duo Chuck E. Costa and Mira Costa.
Tickets are $24, $20 in advance; call 802-387-0102 or go to nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill.
BMC Concert Choir
BRATTLEBORO — “Help! Music for Troubled Times” is the theme of two Brattleboro Concert Choir concerts,7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Latchis Theatre, on Main Street.
According to Jonathan Harvey, BCC Director, “Our program is focused on the idea of asking for, and receiving, aid. In this turbulent age, seeking help is an act both of necessity and of bravery, and the pieces on the program all touch on this idea from different perspectives. In the music of two 20th century musicians — Black Canadian-American composer and conductor Nathaniel Dett, and British composer and organist Herbert Howells — we find cries for help that are in turns quiet, insistent, humble, violent, polite, grandiose, sacred, and secular.”
Admission is $25, $20 In advance; call 802-257-4523 or go to bmcvt.org online.
Folk meets classical
MONTPELIER — Capital City Concerts presents “Folks Meets Classical,” a free family concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in collaboration with the Unitarian Church of Montpelier.
Mother-and-son musicians flutist Karen Kevra and violinist Owen Kevra-Lenz have shared a life in music since Owen was a wee lad. In the decades that followed, Karen won a Grammy nomination and established Montpelier’s popular Capital City Concerts, while Owen earned a degree in violin performance and got to work with legends like Gil Shaham and Joseph Silverstein.
Their fun and eclectic program will span the globe with folk and classical works including Katherine Hoover’s desert Southwest-style “Winter Spirits,” Ray Chen’s “Waltzing Matilda” variations, a haunting arrangement of “Simple Gifts,” a set of Sarabandes by J.S. Bach, and more.
Admission is free (masks are optional); go online to www.capitalcityconcerts.org for information.
Winter at the Chaffee
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” invites the community to the its new, which opened Friday. Explore the Chaffee’s themed galleries of artwork:
— “Resolutions,” featuring work reflecting tenacity, determination, spirit.
— “Frozen,” with work featuring ice and snow.
— “Breathe Deep,” featuring work of the outdoors and nature.
Chaffee artist members will have work on display and for sale such as fine art, photography, sculptures, and more throughout the mansion, as well as in the
Gallery Shoppe that is filled with handmade treasures and gift ideas for any occasion. This exhibit will be on display until March 3.
Admission is free (donations are appreciated). Winter hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; or by appointment; call 802-775-0356 or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for information. The Chaffee Art Center at 16 S. Main St.
‘Yoga with Jillian’
BURLINGTON — Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Town Hall Theater and Project Y Theatre will present Lia Romeo’s “Yoga with Jillian,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21.
In this immersive play, yoga teacher Jillian plans to take the audience through an amazing, incredible, fantastic, one hour yoga journey. But the past couple years have been tough, am I right? As Jillian tries to teach again in our changed world, the shiny, happy yoga teacher attempts to keep the class, and herself, from completely imploding.
Audiences: Feel free to bring your mat or watch from your seat! Yoga is encouraged but never required. We promise you’ve never seen a play like this before.
Tickets are available www.eventbrite.com online. Immersive yoga spaces are limited to the first 20 registrants.
Laughs at Spruce Peak
STOWE — Liberty Stand-Up Comedy keeps the laughs coming this winter with the addition of two more shows to make a series of three stand-up nights Spruce Peak Arts. The additional shows are:
— 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring Andy Pitz and Liz Miele;
— 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, featuring Tom Ryan, and Wali Collins. Both shows will also feature MC Shaun Eli.
Tickets are $35-$20, and available at www.sprucepeakarts.org online.
Mingus Dynasty Quintet
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will present the Mingus Dynasty Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 (note the time change).
The Mingus Dynasty Band is a revolving group of all-star New York-based musicians. It was formed by Charles Mingus’ widow, Sue Mingus, in 1979 to immortalize Charles’ tremendous repertoire and to affirm his place in jazz history as a bassist, composer, arranger, and bandleader.
The quintet performing Mingus’ music on Jan. 21 includes Craig Handy (saxophone), Conrad Herwig (trombone), Jim Ridl (piano), Boris Koslov (bass and music director), and Donald Edwards (drums).
Tickets are $20-$50 (sliding scale); go to vtjazz.org online.
