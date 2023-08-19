Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Norman Kennedy’s 90th
PLAINFIELD — Norman Kennedy, born in Aberdeen, Scotland, founder of the Marshfield School of Weaving, National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow and master of Scottish song and ballad, will turn 90 years old this summer.
A grand gala “Celebration of Celtic and American Ballads” in honor of Kennedy’s birthday will take place at the Plainfield Opera House at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, organized and hosted by American roots musician Skip Gorman. Scottish folklorist and balladeer Margaret Bennett, who has just received an honorary doctorate from St. Andrews University in Scotland and ballad singer and weaver Melissa Weaver Dunning, originally from Vermont, will round out the tribute.
The star of the show, of course, will be Kennedy himself, still in fine voice and full of tales and reminiscences. With a repertoire gathered from some of the most important Scottish tradition-bearers — Jeannie Robertson, Annie Johnston, Jimmy McBeath and Davie Stewart — Kennedy remains a living treasury of music and lore. He made his American debut at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 and was a regular at the Champlain Valley Folk Festival but has performed only occasionally in recent years.
For information, go to www.plainfieldartsvt.org online.
Bread & Puppet
PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents beloved Vermont institution Bread and Puppet Theater, sharing its touring production at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Grammar School at 159 Grammar School Lane.
Bread and Puppet celebrates its 60th anniversary with “The Mother Dirt Circus!” Audiences will delight as Bread and Puppet draws on its distinctive iconography to call attention to the urgent issues of the day. Young and old will thrill to see stilt dancers and papier-mâché beasts of all sizes accompanied by the riotous Bread and Puppet Circus Brass Band. A colorful spectacle of protest and celebration performed under the Vermont summer sky.
Sourdough rye with aioli will be offered after the performance and The Bread and Puppet Press and Cheap Art Emporium will be open for your perusal.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); call 802-387-0102, or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage will provide a cash bar.
Charlie Chaplin’s ‘Gold Rush’
LUDLOW — Silent film returns to the big screen this month with “The Gold Rush” (1925), a classic comedy starring Charlie Chaplin. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 Depot St.
Presented by the Friends of Ludlow Auditorium, the screening will feature accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in creating live music for silent film presentations.
“The Gold Rush,” a landmark comedy and one of the top-grossing films of the silent era, finds Chaplin’s iconic “Little Tramp” journeying to the frozen wastelands of the Yukon. There as a prospector, the Tramp’s search for gold turns into a pursuit of romance, but with plenty of laughs along the way.
The film contains several famous scenes, both comic and dramatic, including a starving Chaplin forced to eat his shoe for Thanksgiving dinner and a heartbreaking New Year’s Eve celebration.
Admission is free, but donations will go to the Ludlow Recovery Fund to aid the community following this year’s disastrous flooding. For more information on the music, go to www.jeffrapsis.com online.
Sydelle Gansl on art
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” invites the community to its first featured talk about famous artists with educator and artist Sydelle Gansl 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. This program is titled “The Gang at the Moulin Rouge.”
“As we discuss the fascinating life of Henri de Toulouse Lautrec, you will get to know him, as well as the culture and the people who entertained at the Moulin Rouge. We will also explore the Seven Elements of Art: Line, Shape, Space, Value, Form, Texture and Color,” Gansl says.
Admission is free (donations appreciated); for information call 802-775-0356, or go to www.chaffeeartcenter.org online. The Chaffee is located at 16 S. Main St.
Sway Wild folk-rock
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts presents indie folk-rock duo Sway Wild at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at 15 Kimball Hill, in Putney.
Sway Wild was born on a small island in the Salish Sea. Following a two-month sailing voyage through the remote anchorages of British Columbia, Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer returned to their San Juan Island, Washington, home still hungry to explore. The result was nothing short of an artistic epiphany: an evolution of sound that called out loudly for a new name. Sway Wild released its self-titled debut album worldwide in 2019.
“The sheer creative energy of this group can’t be overstated,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Sway Wild may be a duo, but their sound is massive and refreshingly unique. We’re excited to host them on their tour of the region.”
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, $10 for livestream; call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online.
Planet Zydeco
PUTNEY — Twilight Music concludes its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of outdoor, summer concerts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 with an evening of Cajun and zydeco music by Planet Zydeco on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket), or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain.
New England-based Planet Zydeco plays dance music of southwest Louisiana in the Cajun and Zydeco traditions. Featuring accordion, fiddle, and vocals, backed by electric guitar, bass, rubboard, and drums, Cannon Labrie, Mark Trichka, Alan Bradbury, Michelle Kaminsky, Jack Ezikovich, and Bonita Weisman mix up-tempo songs with traditional waltzes. The band has played festivals, concerts, and dance halls throughout the northeast over the past two decades.
Admission is free (donations are welcome) and food will be available; for more information, call 802-387-5772 or go to twilightmusic.org online.