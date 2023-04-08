Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Slow Food Wraps’
ENFIELD, N.H. — A vacationing couple celebrates its anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs, but will the marriage survive the service? As a needy waiter insinuates his way into their meal—and their lives—the couple examines their past and their future together. Playwright Wendy MacLeod brings us a tender comedy that delves deeply into what we hunger for.
“Slow Food” runs April 6-23 at Whitney Hall in Enfield, N.H. (For its 2023-24 season, Shaker Bridge Theatre moves to the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction.)
Susan Haefner plays Irene, and David Bonanno is Peter. Both are well known for their many Weston Theater Company performances, as well as at Shaker Bridge. Mike Backman is back at Shaker Bridge as the waiter Stephen — with a “ph.” “Slow Food” is directed by Bill Coons and scenic design is by Grant Neale.
For tickets or information, call 603-448-3750 or go to www.shakerbridgetheatre.org online.
Friesen & Rogers
RUTLAND — Multi-Grammy Award-winning cellist Eugene Friesen and singer/songwriter Elizabeth Rogers present an evening of their uniquely creative music in a coffeehouse-style concert, “The Beauty We Love” at 7:30 p.m. April 15, 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St. (The concert was rescheduled from March 4, when a snowstorm made travel unsafe.)
Eugene Friesen, a graduate of the Yale School of Music, has toured the world as a soloist and as a member of the Paul Winter Consort with whom he’s recorded more than 20 CDs, four of which won Grammy Awards. Rogers, Friesen’s wife, sings stories of the large and small themes that run through a human life. Her voice — which has been compared to Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell — has a delicacy, clarity, and purity that perfectly underscores her insightful lyrics.
Tickets, $20, $15 in advance, are available at tinyurl.com/yckbenxx, or at the door.
Mad River Story Slam
WAITSFIELD — At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, the Valley Players will present the third annual Mad River Story Slam at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100). The show will be hosted by Doug Bergstein and Susan Loynd.
This year’s theme is “Dys’fun’ctional Families.” From funny stories about holiday gatherings to dealing with the “morning chaos,” these stories from your community will bring laughter, understanding, and maybe a tear or two... all to remind us that we are really one big human family. Storytellers participated in two workshops in March to learn tips from Suzanne Schmidt, host of Burlington’s MOTH, and Loynd, an experienced storyteller.
For tickets and more information, call 802-583-1674 go to www.valleyplayers.com online. Masks are optional.
Yamato Drummers
LYNDON CENTER — KCP Presents and Catamount Arts will present the Yamato Drummers of Japan at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Lyndon Institute Auditorium. Precision-trained, tireless performers, the Yamato Drummers play with athleticism, reverence, and soul-stirring power that resonates with audiences of all ages long after the last beat has been struck.
Yamato was founded by Masa Ogawa in 1993 in Nara, “the land of Yamato,” which is said to be the birthplace of Japanese culture. Presently based in Asuka Village, Nara Prefecture, Yamato travels all over the word with Japan’s traditional Wadaiko drums, putting its very soul into the unusual instruments, whose sound stirs the hearts of people everywhere.
For tickets or information, go to www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org online.
Choir of Clare College
MIDDLEBURY — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church presents the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge UK in a performance of 20th and 21st century choral works ay 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
Composers include Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, Herbert Howells, Arvo Pärt and Eric Whitacre. The choir will perform under the direction of Graham Ross with accompaniment from organ scholars Samuel Jones and Daniel Blaze.
Since the founding of a mixed voice choir in 1972, the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge has gained an international reputation as one of the world’s leading university choirs. In addition to its primary function of leading services in the college chapel, the choir keeps an active schedule recording, broadcasting, and performing. Former directors have included John Rutter and Timothy Brown.
For tickets or information, call Town Hall Theater at 802-382-9222, or go to townhalltheater.org online. St. Stephen’s is located at 3 Main St.
Young Tradition
RANDOLPH — The Young Tradition Touring Group will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Chandler Center for the Arts. Featured will be the 24 teen members of the Touring Group. Also appearing will be adult artist leaders Andrea Beaton and Dominique Dodge, youth artist leaders Owen Kennedy and Hadley Stockwell, and the 2022/2023 Youth Commission led by Fiona Stowell.
The Touring Group is comprised of teens who focus on learning and performing traditional music and dance over the course of a nine-month early September through early May season, which includes an April performance tour. Group members learn from and are supported by artist leaders, visiting and guest master musicians and dancers/dance leaders, in addition to musical exchanges with master artists and other young musicians and dancers. The Touring Group has traveled to Scotland, Cape Breton, England, Ireland, Japan, and New York and New Jersey.
For tickets or information, call 802-728-9878 or go to www.chandler-arts.org online.
Spaelimenninir
BERLIN — The band Spaelimenninir will bring its unique blend of ancient and contemporary, contemplative and toe-tapping music from Nordic countries to the Capital City Grange, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, for a concert and dance.
Kristian, Sharon Ívar, Erling Lars and Charlie, traveling and performing together for more than 45 years, continue to inspire and elate multi-generational audiences Playing fiddles, mandolin, guitar, recorder, piano and bass they create a one of a kind sound — it’s great for listening, and almost impossible to sit still to.
There is a solution: The band will play an hour-long concert, then the rug will be rolled back, and the band will play polkas, waltzes, and a variety of other dances from Denmark and the Faroe Islands. No previous experience is necessary. Just bring clean soft-soled shoes. Instruction will be provided, or you can sit and listen.
Spaelimenninir will conduct a workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Susan at 802-229-1403 or hendrixfiddle@gmail.com for location and registration information.
Admission is $20 at the door. Masking strongly recommended for dancers. The Grange is located at 6612 VT Route 12.
