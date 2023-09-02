Arts Preview

Middlebury Acting Company will present Emmy Award-winning actor Gordon Clapp in “Robert Frost: This Verse Business,” by A.M. Dolan, Sept. 8-10 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.

 Photo by Alex Woodward

Robert Frost returns