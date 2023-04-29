Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Carsie Blanton & Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present singer-songwriters Carsie Blanton and her quartet, plus Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, at Next Stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. Whether alone with her electric guitar or fronting her “handsome band,” Blanton delivers every song with an equal dose of moxie and mischief, bringing her audience together in joyful celebration of everything worth fighting for.
Filled with songs bouncing between witty sarcasm and heartbreaking vulnerability, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh’s first EP “Quarter Life Crisis Haircut” features her 2022 John Lennon Songwriting Contest Song of the Year winner “Kiss You.”
Tickets are $25, $22 in advance, $10 virtual; call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage is at 15 Kimball Hill.
Shared ‘Hamlet’
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre presents Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of revenge in a production where 10 actors all share the title role. Shakespeare’s masterpiece takes on new meaning when every person onstage embodies the idea that “There is something of Hamlet in us all.”
“Hamlet” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, in the Wright Memorial Theatre. Please join us for a post-show discussion following the Friday evening performance.
Tickets are $15, $8 for youth (under 21); call 802 443-6433 or go to go.middlebury.edu/arts online.
Kalos & Fern Maddie
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional Celtic and folk music by Kalos (Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson and Jeremiah McLane) and Fern Maddie at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Next Stage.
Three innovative interpreters and composers of Celtic roots music — McDonald (guitar, mandolin, vocals), McKasson (fiddle, viola, vocals), and McLane (accordion, piano, vocals) — draw on years of experience performing with the likes of Cantrip, Nightingale, The Clayfoot Strutters, and Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas to forge a new musical path as Kalos. Fern Maddie is a balladeer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (clawhammer banjo, guitar, and fiddle) based in central Vermont.
Tickets are $24, $20 in advance; call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online.
Toussaint St. Negritude
BELLOWS FALLS — Drawing from his life and repertoire as an Afro-futurist, oro-shamanic, Black gay poet and jazz bass clarinetist Toussaint St. Negritude presents a dynamic solo performance of liberational truth telling, collaboratively pairing the call of his poetry with the intuitive responses of the bass clarinet and additional instrumentation, at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St.
Along with the music and poetry, Toussaint St. Negritude further extends the experience visually with his own hand-made hats and accompanying attire. As is the tradition of all Black and queer artistry, Toussaint St. Negritude summons the soul to be held, heard and seen.
Tickets are $15, $10 in advance; go to stage33live.com online. There will be no opener, so plan on a timely arrival.
Young Tradition Festival
BURLINGTON — The 2023 Young Tradition Festival will take place May 4-7 in Burlington. The annual festival, which is in its second decade, features young people performing traditional music and dance alongside their mentors. This year’s festival theme is “family songs, tunes and dances,” highlighting material inspired by biological and chosen families, learned within those families, and performed and shared by those families.
Host band La Famille Leblanc of New Brunswick will perform throughout the festival. The band consists of Robin and Rebecca Leblanc and their three daughters, performing traditional French-Acadian tunes.
The festival opens with evening concerts by La Famille LeBlanc with the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission (Thursday) and the YTV Touring Group (Friday). Saturday features a 1 p.m. concert of past Young Tradition Vermont Contest winners, going back to 2008, the first year of the contest. The Student-Mentor Showcase opens at 6 p.m. and features young people performing with their mentors, teachers or parents.
The festival will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday with a tribute concert honoring musician, songwriter, and teacher Pete Sutherland, who died in late 2022. Throughout the week, La Famille LeBlanc and others will also perform at schools and retirement communities.
Tickets and information are available at www.vtfolklife.org/young-tradition-festival online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.