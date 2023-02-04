Sandglass sunshine
PUTNEY — Sandglass Theater will present its annual Winter Sunshine Series again this February. Sandglass will celebrate the magic and warmth of puppetry for young audiences with four puppet companies from Massachusetts and Vermont. Dedicated to serving children, families and teachers through the art of puppetry, Sandglass will host a different live performance every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the month.
— Feb. 4 — Sandglass Theater’s Oma — Oma says that knitting is not just pom pom hats and sweaters. Oma’s knitting contains whole stories. This family show by Shoshana Bass and Jana Zeller is an intergenerational tale that revolves around Grandma, or “Oma,” and her family’s antics at her birthday celebration. Directed by Ines Zeller Bass and featuring a special musical score composed by Molly Gawler and the Gawler Family Band, the show runs 45 min and is recommended for ages 4 and up.
— Feb. 11 — Modern Times Theater of East Hardwick presents “The Baffo Box Show: A Compact Cardboard Comedy.” Performed in a one-of-a-kind suit-stage, this show packs classic hand puppetry, Dadaist ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy into a cardboard box and delivers it, with impeccable timing, live on stage. From the moment the lid opens, audiences are captivated as the Baffos juggle and dance their way through the day’s chores, despite the undeniable evidence that their world is changing. Puppeteered by Justin Lander and directed by Rose Friedman, the show runs 45 minutes and is recommended for all ages.
— Feb. 18 — Little Uprisings from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts present “My Night in the Planetarium.” Best-selling children’s book author Innosanto Nagara’s true story of art and social protest comes to life as a dynamic pop-up puppet show. Created and performed by fellow artist/activist Tanya Nixon-Silberg, the show transports audiences to Jakarta in the 1970s, where 7-year-old Inno learns firsthand how a play has the power to spark a resistance movement. The show runs 45 minutes and is recommended for all ages 5 and up.
— Feb. 25 — The Gottabees from Boston present “Squirrel Stole My Underpants.” A lonely, awkward girl is sent out to the backyard to hang up the laundry and keep herself busy. The moment Sylvie’s back is turned, a mischievous squirrel appears, steals her favorite piece of clothing and runs off. Created and performed by Bonnie Duncan with live music by Brendan Burns and Tony Leva. The show runs about 45 minutes including a meet the artist Q&A. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are $9 general admission, or $7.50 for Medicaid/EBT cardholders. For more information and to purchase tickets please go to www.sandglasstheater.org online.
‘Walter Hacks’
WATERBURY — Two 11-year-old children sit on the porch trying to decide who will be wearing the cowboy hat, a rumpled fedora with the sides rolled up.
“I don’t want to be the beautiful girl, all they do is hand beer to dirty men. I want to be the hero.”
“Well, who am I then?”
“You can be the old guy who travels with him.”
George Woodard’s award-winning film “The Summer of Walter Hacks” is back!
Nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Stunts, the story is about the adventures of an 11-year-old boy in summer 1952. Walter gets a job at a farm machinery repair shop. As he travels around on his bicycle (his horse) helping fix farmer’s equipment, his adventures parallel the western movies he loves — the getaway, the showdown, the shootout, the runaway stagecoach (a farm tractor), saving the beautiful girl from impending doom and riding off into the sunset.
Filmed in black and white, “The Summer of Walter Hacks” is an accurate presentation of that time gone by. It’s exciting, it’s funny, it’s sad, and it’s a movie any 11 year old should see and any 60 year old will remember. There will be three showings:
— Saturday, Feb. 11: Waterbury — Brookside Primary School, 6:30 p.m.
— Sunday, Feb. 19: Vergennes — Vergennes Opera House, 2 p.m.
— Saturday, Feb. 25: Morrisville — River Arts, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and will be sold at the door.
Musicians from Marlboro
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, with a visit from the Musicians from Marlboro Group II.
The program at the BMC will include a work titled “Moon Songs” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Shulamit Ran, who was in residence at Marlboro in 2018 and worked extensively on her music with these artists in Vermont. Also on the program are Haydn’s String Trio in G Major, Op. 53, No. 1 and Mozart’s Divertimento in E-flat Major, K. 563.
Performers are Kristina Bachrach, soprano; Giorgio Consolati, flute; Joseph Lin, violin; En-Chi Cheng, viola; Brannon Cho and Matt Zalkind, cello; and Lydia Brown, piano.
Tickets are $30; call 802-257-4523 or go to bmcvt.org online.
Sonia Plumb Dance
CASTLETON — Step into a contemporary and feisty telling of Homer’s “The Odyssey” through dance from Sonia Plumb Dance Company at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Castleton University’s Casella Theater.
Penelope’s husband left for war and is missing in action. She is raising their son as a single mother and a suitor is vying for her hand in marriage — but what they really want is her throne. Her loyal maid is hungry for a life of her own, her other employee is a backstabber. Penelope is hanging on as long as she can to make the choices she wants to make for herself and her family.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased or reserved by calling the Casella Theater Box Office, 802-468-1119. View online at: castleton.meritpages.com/news/Sonia-Plumb-Dance-Company-Presents-Penelopes-Odyssey-at-Castleton-University-on-Feb-9/32780
Flute and piano
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Sadberry-Ozel Duo will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series. Flutist Adam Sadberry and pianist Evren Ozel offer an unusual and engaging program. Along with works of great composers of the 18th and 19th centuries, they’ll perform evocative and moving pieces by notable Black Americans.
Tickets are $20, $16 for seniors, $6 for students, $6 special rate for those on a budget; call call 802-748-7135 or go to www.nekclassicalseries.org online.
