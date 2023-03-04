Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Dirt Road comedy
MONTPELIER — Dirt Road Theater will present its first-ever sketch comedy show, at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. All sketches were developed and written during Dirt Road’s fall session of Improv/Sketch Club for adults.
What is sketch? Think Saturday Night Live. Sketch comedy is a collection of short scripted-scenes that may or may not be funny to you. “We hope you think they’re funny, but we’re pretty serious people, and we’ve done our best, but we promise nothing.”
Sketch writers include: Tamar Cole, Alex Brown and Clarke Jordan, David Rapp, Dominic Spillane, and Maren Langdon Spillane. Performers include: Kianna Bromley, Jesse Cooper, Rebecca Pearish, David Rapp, Maren and Dominic Spillane.
General admission is $15; go online to www.dirtroadtheater.com for information.
Composer Suzanne Ciani
BRATTLEBORO — Suzanne Ciani, one of the first innovators in the composition of electronic music, will appear in Brattleboro at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, to play a live quadraphonic concert at Epsilon Spires.
This will be Ciani’s first performance in New England in five years, and her only scheduled appearance in the eastern half of the United States until a 10-day residency this fall at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Epsilon Spires also is offering a free virtual screening of “A Life in Waves, “the 2017 documentary about Ciani’s life and work, on the venue’s website through March 8.
“This will be an unforgettable, potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the luminary Suzanne Ciani in Vermont,” says Jamie Mohr, executive director of Epsilon Spires. “Her style of quadraphonic performance will create an extraordinary sonic experience in the sanctuary of the historic cathedral that houses Epsilon Spires. We are truly thrilled to be hosting this legend of electronic music.”
Ciani studied classical piano before encountering some of the earliest electronic synthesizers while earning her master’s degree in composition at UC Berkeley. She began making new work with the Buchla 200, a modular synthesizer created by the eccentric visionary Don Buchla. In an era when electronic music in itself was exotic, a woman operating the bulky and complex instruments of the time was practically unheard of. Ciani’s playful, rhythmic, minimalist compositions eventually found a home in advertising and movie soundtracks, where in 1981 she became the solo first woman to score a Hollywood film.
Opening for Ciani will be Jesse Beaman, an experimental musician and composer from Austin, Texas, whose work explores classical piano, ambient electronics and percussion.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.epsilonspires.org online.
The Busch Trio
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Classical Series will present the Busch Trio at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at South Church Hall on Main Street.
Lauded for “effortless musicianship” (The Times, London), the Amsterdam-based Busch Trio will perform a program with works of some of chamber music’s greatest composers. Opening with a joyful Haydn trio, full of so many of the master’s quick and subtle touches, the artists move into a contrasting Mendelssohn piece rooted in the Romantic era — dramatic and passionate while still lyrical. Rachmaninoff’s powerful, melancholy, and deeply moving “Trio élégiaque” (Piano Trio No. 2) rounds out the program.
Of special note is that the violinist and cellist perform on instruments with natural gut strings rather than modern metal strings, which the musicians believe render a better sound.
Tickets are available at the door or at www.nekclassicalseries.org online.
Dover Quartet + piano
MIDDLEBURY — The Dover String Quartet joins forces with award-winning Chinese pianist Haochen Zhang at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 to perform the Vermont premiere of a new work by contemporary American composer Marc Neikrug, as well as Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34.
The Middlebury College Performing Arts Series is committed to supporting the future of chamber music, in part by commissioning new works. Marc Neikrug’s Piano Quintet No. 2, subtitled “In Six Parts,” is designed to highlight the virtuosity of each individual musician. This work is a co-commission with Music Accord, a consortium of major presenting organizations throughout the United States.
Named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet has followed a “practically meteoric” (Strings) trajectory to become one of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world. In addition to its faculty role as the Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music, the Dover Quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University, Artosphere, and the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online.
Elton John & Queen
MIDDLEBURY —Celebrate the music of Elton John and Queen at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, featuring electrifying performances from Josh Panda, Clint Bierman and friends at Town Hall Theater.
“If anyone can channel Freddie Mercury and Elton John, it’s Josh Panda,” said THT Executive Director Lisa Mitchell. “This gorgeous show, featuring some of Vermont’s finest musicians, sold out the Essex Experience and had audiences jumping to their feet. Don’t miss this must-see musical event at Town Hall Theater.”
This all-star band, led by Middlebury’s own Clint Bierman, showcases Josh Panda of NBC American Song Contest fame, as well as The Grift’s Peter Day and Jeff Vallone, Steve Hadeka, Tyler Mast and more.
Tickets are $32, $27 in advance; call 802-382-9222, or go to townhalltheater.org online. Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St.
