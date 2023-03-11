Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Cross That River’
STOWE — A quarter of the cowhands in the West were Black. A Harlem composer found a way to honor their history. At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris will bring “Cross That River” to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center (122 Hourglass Drive).
The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a runaway slave who escapes from slavery to Texas to become one of America’s first Black cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History.
“Cross That River” evolved into a musical theater piece with a book written by Harris and his partner, Pat Harris. It made its theatrical debut at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Festival in July of 2008 where it played to a sold out house with standing ovations.
According to The New York Times, “Mr. Harris flaunts his musical showmanship for the stage. ‘Cross That River’ opens with a dissonant jazz instrumental that slowly builds to harmony and breaks open into electrifying solos. It’s a fiery introduction to a show that mixes jazz, blues and country.”
‘Kick-Off Cabaret!’
MONTPELIER — Lost Nation Theater artists will gather for “The Kick-Off Cabaret!” an evening of tales and tunes — and other fun — to celebrate the kick-off the city’s resident professional theater’s 35th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at City Hall Arts Center at 39 Main St.
This benefit for LNT is hosted by G. Richard Ames, and features, among others, Kate Kenney, Taryn Noelle, Alexa Kartschoke, William Pelton, Tim Guiles, Kathleen Keenan, Kim Bent, Maura O’Brien and George Woodard. The performance runs approximately 85 minutes plus intermission.
Tickets are $20, $10 under 12, $20 for on-demand digital recording; go online to lostnationtheater.org for tickets or information.
Foreign Landers
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music will present an evening of bluegrass and folk music by The Foreign Landers at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Next Stage.
Next Stage production director Barry Stockwell notes that The Foreign Landers’ first concert at Next Stage “will be a highlight of our winter lineup of Twilight Music shows that feature young, up-and-coming, acoustic music artists from around the world. Tabitha and David are award-winning multi-instrumentalists who have put together an amazing band that re-works and blends elements of traditional folk, bluegrass, and Celtic music from both sides of the Atlantic, and features instrumental fireworks and soaring vocals anchored by Tabitha’s beautiful Aoife O’Donovan-esque voice.”
Tickets are $22, $18 in advance; call 802-387-0102 or go to nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill.
‘The Sweetest Side’
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center has opened a new exhibit, “The Sweetest Side of Life,” up through April 21, by the Rutland County Maple Producers to highlight maple sugaring in Vermont.
The Rutland Historical Society has provided old photographs of the sugaring process. Chaffee Artist Member artwork featuring maple sugaring and Vermont traditions will be showcased to add beauty and creativity to the exhibit.
The second floor features Artist Member Damian Trusnovech, with a solo gallery of her breathtaking photography. Chaffee Artist Members work is also on display and for sale throughout the second floor, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe.
Winter hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment; call 802-775-0356, or go to www.chaffeeartcenter.org online. The Chaffee Art Center is located at 16 S. Main St.
Civic Symphony
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Civic Symphony presents its spring concert at 7 p.m. tonight (March 11) at the Lyman C. Hunt Middle School.
The program features Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville,” Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” Suite, Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 in C minor, and “Sourian Slide” by Northfield composer Dennis Bathory-Kitsz. The community orchestra’s music director, Daniel Bruce, conducts.
Admission is free (donations welcomed); go to bcsovt.org online.
Simon & Chekhov
WOODSTOCK —BarnArts is currently in rehearsals for “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, opening March 17 at Town Hall Theatre. Simon adapted these Chekhov tales for Broadway in the 1970s with a cast of five, but a group of seven are collaborating as a community ensemble of actor-directors for BarnArts production, which also includes an intimate and creative black-box approach: audience and actors will be together on the Town Hall Theater stage.
“A number of BarnArts directors have considered staging The Good Doctor over the past few years,” says BarnArts Executive Director Linda Treash. “And then I came up with this idea — bringing a community of directors together, all of whom are also actors, to put on this warm, ‘story of stories’ play.” Treash is also one of the seven actor-directors.
The play centers on a Chekhov-like writer who leads the audience through nine scenes that go from ridiculous to absurd to charming and back again as the narrator reflects on the creative process, popping in and out of the stories. Audience members will see what happens when a humble city worker sneezes on their boss during an opera performance, how a novice doctor inspires confidence in a painful dental surgery, how to negotiate a fair price for a volunteer drowning, and how the tables can turn on an artful seducer, among other strange yet humorous situations.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, March 17-26. Tickets are $20, $15 for students $15; call 802-234-1645, or go to barnarts.org for more information.
A Celtic Equinox
CABOT — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with “Irish Session on Main” featuring singer Norman Kennedy, presented at Cabot Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St.
Celebrate with some of Vermont’s finest traditional musicians: Geordie Lynd on fiddle, Hilari Farrington on button accordion and harp, Nick Edwards on fiddle, Benedict Koehler on uilleann pipes, Meghan Lydon on fiddle, John McKelvy on flute, dancer Yasi Zeichner on fiddle, and Louli Zeichner on banjo, and Scottish singer Norman Kennedy, for an evening of song, stories, music, and dance — all celebrating the music of Ireland and songs of Scotland.
Tickets are $20, $17 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go to www.cabotarts.org online.
