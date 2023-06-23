Arts Preview

Mrs. Beauregarde and Violet (Charlotte Robinson and Naomi Niewiadomski) and Veruca and Mr. Salt (Camille Edgcomb and Jordan Streeter) show off their good manners in the Valley Players production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” playing weekends June 29-July 16 in Waitsfield.

 Courtesy Valley Players/

