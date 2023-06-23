Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Willy Wonka’
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present the family friendly musical, Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” June 29-July 16 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100). Performances by the community theater will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays, July 2 and 16.
There will be a sensory friendly show at 2 p.m. Sunday July, sponsored in part by Washington County Mental Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. More information on the adjustments made for sensory challenged audience members is available at www.valleyplayers.com online.
“Willy Wonka” follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats; the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory ... or suffer the consequences. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (“Jekyll & Hyde,” “Doctor Dolittle”) and Anthony Newley, “Willy Wonka” is a musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.
For tickets or information, go to www.valleyplayers.com online.
Levitt AMP returns
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced the line-up for the 2023 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Eleven free, family friendly concerts have been scheduled for every Sunday in July and August (except July 4 weekend) and for the last Friday of June, July, and August. Sunday concerts will start at 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain, and Friday concerts will start at 7 p.m. on Railroad Street.
Soul and blues duo Dwight & Nicole begin the series Friday, June 30th, on Railroad Street, as part of the summer’s first Final Fridays event. Final Fridays, on the last Friday of June, July, and August, begin with a downtown street festival starting at 4 and finish with a Levitt AMP concert at 7.
On Sunday, July 9, at Dog Mountain, catch Vermont’s own alt-pop singer-songwriter Hans Williams, at 5 p.m. The following Sunday, July 16, brings Scotland’s raucous pipe-and-drums power band Albannach back to Dog Mountain. Righteous reggae from Joe Samba is scheduled for Sunday, July 23.
Levitt AMP shifts to Railroad Street Friday, July 28, with the return of the Adam Ezra Group and their high-energy folk-rock fusion. On Sunday, July 30, Brazilian hip-hop violin virtuosos B2Wins will be at Dog Mountain at 5 p.m.
August at Dog Mountain includes R&B electronica from Mobley Sunday, Aug. 6; indie-pop superstars Fox Royale Sunday, Aug. 13, and folk-pop singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton Aug. 20.
Country folksinger Diana DeMuth will play Railroad Street at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and then Chicago’s funkified dancehall-infused LowDown Brass Band will play the season’s final Dog Mountain show Sunday, Aug. 27.
For more information, go to www.catamountarts.org online
The Wyld Nightz Band
PUTNEY — Twilight Music continues its 20th Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, jazz, Americana, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts Sunday, June 25 with classic rock sextet The Wyld Nightz Band. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 20. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts.
The Wyld Nightz Band features a diverse collection of classic rockin’ party music by six multi-instrumentalists/vocalists with decades of combined performing experience in southern Vermont. The band is Michael McKinney (guitar, cornet), Jeff Brewer (guitar, bass, banjo), Tony Speranza Jr. (alto sax, pennywhistle. recorder), Tony Speranza (multi-keyboards), Matt Martyn (bass, trombone), and Pete Nichols (drums).
Admission is free (donations welcome) and food will be available; call 802-387-5772 or go to twilightmusic.org online.
Dark Side/Wizard mash-up
BRATTLEBORO — At sundown on Friday, June 30, the Backlot Cinema at Epsilon Spires will present the fabled combination of Pink Floyd’s album “Dark Side of the Moon” played at the same time as “The Wizard of Oz” — producing unexpected synchronicities that have spurred decades of conspiracy theories about whether Pink Floyd intentionally created their album as a soundtrack to the film. To enhance the experience even further, the version of “The Wizard of Oz” that will be shown during the event will become three-dimensional when viewed through anaglyph glasses provided to audience members.
“Half the fun of exploring this marvel is watching with a group of friends and shouting out the correlations as you make connections,” writes journalist Charlie Savage in a 1995 article in The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette that is believed to be the first mainstream media piece about the astonishing coincidences.
Tickets are $5-$15 sliding scale; go to www.epsilonspires.org online.
‘Nature’s Radiance’
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is presenting the beauty of spring and summer with a show of floral impressions, “Nature’s Radiance,” by member artists on view now through Aug. 2. There will be a public reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23.
See the works of Jeanne Carbonetti, Jean Cannon, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Julie Crabtree, Dolores Kuhn, Richard Emery, Rick Hearn, Bradley Jackson, Rob O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Robin Truelove Stronk and Lynn VanNatta.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; call 802-885-7111, or go to galleryvault.org online. The gallery is located at 68 Main St.