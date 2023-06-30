Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Old Schoolhouse concerts
MARSHFIELD — Come on down to the Old Schoolhouse Common gazebo for six free summer concerts 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Enjoy great food from local food vendors, the bake and book sale by the Friends of the Jaquith and bid on fantastic items in the Silent Auction, all part of Summer Events at the Jaquith Public Library
— July 6: Dave Keller Band — original soul and blues-inspired songs.
— July 13: Pointe Noir — Katie Trautz plays an uplifting combination of exciting dance music, country songs, and Cajun tunes.
— July 20: Old Rocket — Sue and Dana Robinson, Chris Jennings and Kathleen Moore play old-time string band.
— July 27 Atom & the Orbits — Noah Hahn’s band plays early rock ’n’ roll.
— Aug. 3: The Larkspurs — Django Koenig’s band plays a blend of folk, rock, blues and country.
— Aug. 10: Les Dead Ringers — Gypsy jazz meets New Orleans.
Performances are at the Old Schoolhouse Common, 122 School Street. Go online to www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org for information.
Subject: Matter tap
BRATTLEBORO — Next Stage Arts brings Boston-based tap dance ensemble Subject: Matter to the Bandwagon Summer Stage, at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8. The performance will take place at the New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA), 10 Town Crier Drive.
“Tap dance is an American invention, and Subject: Matter are masters of the craft,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The pairing of a jazz trio with tap dance is an exciting way to present dance to our community. The audience loved them the last time they were here, and we are responding to the community asking us to bring them back.”
Subject:Matter brings an assortment of music from their varied musical catalog, including jazz standards from their show “Songbook,” funk tunes from their show “Blowout,” and new music from their upcoming premieres this fall.
Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold onsite, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts. Next Stage will provide a cash bar.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online.
Summer Carillon Series
MIDDLEBURY — On the evening of Friday, July 7, the air around Middlebury will ring with the beauty of the College Chapel carillon bells, and a new season of the most public of performances will begin. The Middlebury College Carillon Summer Concert Series, an annual treat for visitors to campus and the surrounding community, will continue almost weekly on Fridays through August 18, ending with a performance for the Language Schools Commencement. Performed by internationally renowned carillonists, these six concerts will include music that runs the gamut from classical and folk songs to pop and Broadway:
— July 7: Sydney Nguyen, assistant carillonneur, Wellesley College, 6 p.m.
— July 14: Sergei Gratchev, instructor, Belgian Carillon School, 6 p.m.
— July 21: No concert
— July 28: Simone Browne, assistant carillonneur, The Riverside Church, NYC, 6 p.m.
— Aug. 4: Amy Heebner ‘93, City Carillonneur, Albany, N.Y., 6 p.m.
— Aug. 11: Charles Semowich, carillonneur, The Riverside Church, NYC, 6 p.m.
— Aug. 18: George Matthew Jr., carillonneur, Middlebury College and Norwich University, 3 p.m.
All performances are free and will take place at the Middlebury Chapel, located on the campus of Middlebury College at 75 Hepburn Road. Free parking is available on Route 125/College Street, and on Old Chapel Road. Go online to go.middlebury.edu/carillon for information.
Kruger Brothers
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary bluegrass, Americana, and folk trio the Kruger Brothers at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.
In their ever-expanding body of work, Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition.
Although initially staying fairly close to a traditional repertoire, the Kruger Brothers later turned to songwriting and composition in order to draw more closely from their personal experiences. Their ability to infuse themes and forms of classical music into folk music creates a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music.
Originally from Switzerland, brothers Uwe and Jens Kruger began playing North American folk music at an early age and were particularly inspired by recordings of Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe, and other progenitors of country, bluegrass, and folk music.
Tickets are $28, $25 in advance, $10 virtual; call 802-387-0102, or go to www.nextstagearts.org Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill.