Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Taconic Music kickoff
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music’s seventh annual Summer Festival opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy. Taconic Music’s 2023 festival runs through July 10.
The program will feature Taconic faculty includes Boston-based Heather Braun, first violinist of the Arneis Quartet and faculty at Boston University and St. Anselm College; Bulgarian violinist Joana Genova, second violinist of The Indianapolis Quartet and adjunct faculty at Montclair State University, Williams and Bennington Colleges; Ariel Rudiakov, in-demand freelance violist, music director of Danbury Symphony Orchestra, and assistant conductor of the Greenwich Symphony; Belgian cellist Tom Landschoot, soloist, chamber musician and professor at Arizona State University; and Van Cliburn Competition prizewinning Italian pianist Davide Cabassi, who teaches at the Milan Conservatory and concertizes extensively throughout Europe and the United States.
The program opens with Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 6, performed by Young Artists and faculty with Ariel Rudiakov conducting. Grażyna Bacewicz was a prominent 20th century Polish composer and violinist who achieved national and international recognition. Her third string quartet, which will be performed. Pianist Davide Cabassi will join the strings on stage to end the evening with Hungarian composer Ernst von Dohnányi’s romantic and triumphant Piano Quintet No. 1.
Tickets are $25, students and children free; go to taconicmusic.org online.
Tom Stoppard’s ‘Arcadia’
BARNARD — Outdoor theater returns to Barnard as BarnArts explores the nature of time, the meaning of truth, and the forces of love as experienced at one stately English home throughout two centuries.
Tom Stoppard’s “Arcadia,” directed by Christopher Peirce will run June 16-25 at the old Feast & Field location (1544 Royalton Turnpike) June 16-25, bringing a mix of British wit, lust and chaos theory to Upper Valley theater fans. Curtain is 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays.
“Arcadia” takes place in one room in stately Sidley Park, switching between a set of characters living their lives in 1809 and a set of present-day academics studying what the first group might have been up to — including a possible dramatic duel including Lord Byron at the estate. “‘Arcadia’ was every hip English or theater major’s favorite play,” according to Killian White (Lady Croom), who grew up in Bethel and studied at Middlebury College. An award-winning and beloved script, “Arcadia” is notoriously complex thanks to a plethora of snappy dialogue, as well as the quick shifts in time periods.
Director Christopher Peirce had a hunch the choice of play “would attract a passionate cast and crew. And so far that has been true,” he says.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students; go to barnarts.org online.
‘Under the Steeple’
CALAIS — The trustees of the Old West Church invite the public to “Music Under the Steeple,” a summer music series to celebrate the 200th anniversary of this historic building. Sit back in the original pews with natural light streaming in while enjoying a series of three concerts to be held in this historic building dating back to 1823.
To kick off, “A June Picnic and Music,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, features Americana band Broken String singer-songwriter Lewis Franco, and acclaimed local pianist June Morse. Following the music, there will be a potluck picnic on the lawn. Beverages and dessert will be provided; bring a dish to share and picnicware. Rain location for the picnic only will be the Maple Corner Community Center.
The second concert, 4 p.m., July 9, features Fair Sparrow, with Patti Casey, Susannah Blachly and Ally Tarwater. The last concert, 4 p.m. Aug. 13 celebrates East Montpelier’s Colin McCaffrey.
Admission is by donation.
Violinist Alexi Kenney
PUTNEY — At 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Yellow Barn welcomes audiences back to the Big Barn for a special double-bill featuring violinist Alexi Kenney and six world-premiere performances of works by Young Artists Program composers.
Kenney, the recipient of a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant and a Young Artists Program alumnus, devoted the first part of 2023 to the debut of his new project “Shifting Ground,” bringing it to the Celebrity Series of Boston, Cal Performances, Princeton University Concerts, the Phillips Collection, and now to Yellow Barn. It intersperses seminal works for solo violin by J.S. Bach with pieces by Paul Wianko and Matthew Burtner, as well as new commissions by composers Salina Fisher and Angélica Negrón. For his Putney performance Kenney will be joined by Yellow Barn percussionist Ayano Kataoka.
For tickets or information, go to yellowbarn.org online.
The Bake Off
BURLINGTON — From the mind of Artistic Director Cristina Alicea, Vermont Stage’s Bake Off is a high-spirited and wildly inventive showcase that explores the “ingredients” three different directors use to create the same play with three different casts. Every year, a play is split into three sections, with the director and cast changing every 20 pages to allow for different interpretations of the same piece. The Bake Off is also Vermont Stage’s end-of-season fundraiser.
From June 14-18 at Main Street Landing, experience three iterations of Sam Shepard’s pioneering dark comedy “True West.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees.
This American classic explores alternatives that might spring from the demented terrain of the California landscape as sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script. Segments are directed by Jason Lorber, Laura Wolfsen and Michael Fidler.
Tickets start at $34.50, $31.05 for students and seniors; call 802-862-1497, or go to www.vermontstage.org online.