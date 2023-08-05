Arts Preview

The Vermont Philharmonic, conducted by Lou Kosma, will perform its annual outdoor Summer Pops Concerts on the lawn of Moose Meadow Lodge in Duxbury on Aug. 13.

 Courtesy Vermont Philharmonic/

Philharmonic Pops