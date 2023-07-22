Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Talley’s Folly’
WILLISTON – For the past few years, Vermont Stage has been opening its season with a “Picnic Play” at Isham Family Farm. This gorgeous working farm in Williston is the perfect outdoor setting for a picnic with friends while enjoying outstanding professional theater.
This year, that tradition continues with “Talley’s Folly” by Lanford Wilson. This will be the first classic play Vermont Stage has produced in over a decade, and will launch its “Seminal Series,” a new program featuring classic plays that still resonate with contemporary audiences.
It’s the Fourth of July in 1944, just one month after D-Day at the height of the “beginning of the end” of World War II. Matt is a 41-year-old Jewish refugee and Sally is a 31-one-year-old Protestant nurse’s aide from rural, conservative Missouri. Culturally worlds apart, they shared a moment of closeness the previous summer before Matt returned to St. Louis. For the next year, he wrote daily letters to Sally, none of which she answered except one: asking Matt to please stop!
Wilson won the 1980 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Talley’s Folly.”
“Talley’s Folly” runs July 26-Aug. 6: performances are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees.
Ticket are $24-$64; for tickets, directions or information, call 802-862-1497, or got to www.vermontstage.org online.
‘There Once Was …’
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater is presenting its annual family-friendly summer favorite “There Once Was …” on July 29-31 at Spice Studio.
This year takes you to the steppes of Asia with folktales from Kazakhstan. These stories from small, nomadic villages trying to survive in this wild, starkly beautiful landscape have a common thread: they celebrate the underdog. Those who are young, old, poor, female, kind, or otherwise overlooked use ingenuity and a little bit of magic to get a leg up and make the world a better place for themselves.
“There Once Was …” is the culmination of a weeklong creative intensive between Jake Wildwood, Jordan Gullikson, Sasha Olinick, Vanessa Dunleavy, Mian O’Dowd, Erica Furgiuele, Wilder Bowen, Eric St. John, Killian White and Ethan Bowen to adapt these stories to Bald Mountain Theater’s unique brand of colorful, imaginative storytelling.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 28-29, 2 p.m. July 30.
Tickets are $15 at the door or at baldmountaintickets.ludus.com online, available for streaming thanks to Dominic Spillane and TheaterEngine. Spice Studio is located at 482 S. Main St. Go to www.baldmountaintheater.org online for more information.
Emperor Norton’s Band
PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Somerville, Massachusetts-based Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band, at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road.
“The power of a large Balkan Brass Band just can’t be denied,” says Keith Marks, executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “We’re thrilled to have Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band lead our community in a dancing and fun evening of music.”
Raunchy circus roots. Polished precision performances. A joyful cacophony of Balkan, Klezmer and funk, with a tasteful thrash of metal thrown in for good measure. No matter the occasion, Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band has got the brass to get you up and dancing.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); call 802-387-0102, or go to nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage will provide a cash bar.
TURNmusic ‘Outer Sounds’
WATERBURY — Greg Davis and TURNmusic presents “Outer Sounds at The Phoenix” 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at The Phoenix Art Gallery. The evening of solo acoustic, improvised music features Joe Moffett (trumpet), Zach Rowden (bass) and Jo Bled (percussion).
“The Outer Sounds” series is curated by Davis. He will utilize his connections to bring cutting-edge musicians to The Phoenix. The series will explore the worlds and intersections of electronic, experimental, avant-garde, improvised, ambient, drone, minimalist, free jazz, modern composition, psychedelic music and more. All concerts are intended to be accessible and open to anyone, regardless of knowledge or experience. Discussion, inquiry and feedback is encouraged. Come with open ears, minds and hearts and listen to the Outer Sounds.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go to www.turnmusic.org online. The Phoenix Art Gallery and Music Hall 5 Stowe St.
BMC Summer Salons
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center presents a series of Summer Salons exploring the magic and method behind master musical works. Led by longtime BMC faculty member Moby Pearson, the salons will be held Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in the air-conditioned BMC. Pearson will share remarkable recordings of music from across the ages – and share new musical perspectives along the way. The salons and their topics include:
— July 27: ‘Quatre Compositeurs Francais’ — The music of four influential French composers 1835-1937: Camille Saint-Saens, who taught Gabriel Fauré, who taught Maurice Ravel; and Claude Debussy, who was somewhat of a foil to all three.
— Aug. 10 — “Mozart’s Arias for Aloysia”— Wolfgang fell head over heels for his 17-year-old student Aloysia Weber and, though there was hardly romantic reciprocation on her part, the seven arias which came from their musical connection reveal a wide range of virtues, from exquisite depth of emotion to stunning coloratura writing.
— Aug. 24: Mozart’s Viola Quintets — A “deep dive” with special guest Robbie Merfeld.
Admission is by donation ($25 suggested); make reservations (requested) by calling 802-257-4523 or emailing info@bmcvt.org.