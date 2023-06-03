Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Convergence Project
BRATTLEBORO — At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, the Vermont Jazz Center director Eugene Uman will present a newly tooled version of The Convergence Project featuring members of The Fringe, a legendary saxophone, bass, drum trio that has been performing regularly since 1971.
This quintet will highlight Uman’s compositions and feature Fringe members including tenor titan George Garzone, John Lockwood on acoustic bass, and Francisco Mela on drums, along with longtime collaborator Jeff Galindo on trombone. A good portion of this concert will be dedicated to newly composed or rearranged material tailored specifically for this new configuration.
For tickets or information, call 802-254-9088 ext. 1, or go to vtjazz.org online.
Pianist Michael Arnowitt
MONTPELIER — Pianist Michael Arnowitt returns to the Unitarian Church of Montpelier at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, (postponed from May 26 due to COVID) for an all-new program.
“From East to West” explores the influence on Western classical composition of the music of eastern Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and southeast Asia. The concert program features many pieces by great composers of the past, including Mozart’s well-known Rondo alla turca (Turkish march), Romantic music from Gustav Mahler’s “The Song of the Earth” based on 8th-century Chinese poetry from the Tang Dynasty, and Debussy’s “Pagodas,” influenced by his experience seeing a gamelan group from Java at the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris.
Tickets are $25, $15 for students, and are available on Eventbrite. For information, email ucm.music21@gmail.com or call 802-735-3870.
‘Animals in Art’
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” invites the community to the opening reception of its new exhibit “Animals in Art,” 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. This exhibit will be on display until June 30.
Stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while you explore the different animal themed galleries featuring work by Chaffee artist members: “Don’t Feed the Art” (all types of animals and/or endangered species) and “A Pet Project” (pets of every kind).
There will also be an amateur photo contest to vote on. Winners will be announced July 1. To enter the contest, bring your favorite animal photo that you took to the Chaffee between now and June 7. Photos will be accepted until June 30 when exhibit ends.
Admission is free (donations are welcome). Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; call 802-775-0356, or go to www.chaffeeartcenter.org online.
Singer-songwriter Dana Robinson
BARRE — Studio Place Arts presents Dana Robinson at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at SPA, 201 N. Main St.
For more than 30 years, Robinson, a multi-instrumentalist, has been a fixture on the folk music scene in the United States and Great Britain. From performing at Carnegie Hall to providing music for Ken Burns’ documentaries (“The National Parks, America’s Best Idea” and “The Dust Bowl”), Robinson’s music has permeated the culture in its own quiet way.
From 1995 to 2015 Robinson logged over a million miles of touring from coast to coast performing songs inspired by the American landscape. Now based in Cabot, he continues to craft his blend of original songwriting and traditional music, bringing his unique voice to the canon of American songwriting.
Admission is by donation ($10-$20 suggested) at the door; for information, go to www.studioplacearts.com online.
Singer-songwriter Gregorio Uribe
PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series will present acclaimed singer-songwriter and accordionist Gregorio Uribe live at Cooper Field at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The event promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and a celebration of cultural diversity.
Uribe, known for his passionate performances and musical versatility, has captivated audiences around the world. From prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden to the streets of Tierra del Fuego, Uribe has collaborated with renowned artists across various genres, including Rubén Blades, Carlos Vives, Paquito D’Rivera and Martina Camargo, to name just a few.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Cooper Field is at 41 Sand Hill Road.
Abenaki art
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts is presenting “Celebrating Abenaki Art, Heritage and Culture” and events in collaboration with the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association through July 30.
The community is invited to meet some of the artists at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. today (June 3). Prior to the reception, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., VAAA founder and Executive Director Vera Longtoe Sheehan will present a lecture-workshop titled “Reflections of Place: Twist, Tie, Knot: Indigenous Textiles of the Northeast.”
This exhibit offers the opportunity to examine samples of twined weaving and learn how it connects to the land and Abenaki history. Featured artists include Charlie A., Amy Hook-Therrien, Francine Poitras Jones, Hawk Schulmeisters, Vera Longtoe Sheehan, Diane Stevens, Paul Rene Tamburro, and Kerry Wood. The work represents a variety of media including basket making, photography, weaving, digital prints, painting, birch bark biting, ink prints, carving, and other traditional work that all connect to the cultural heritage, traditions, and philosophies of a people who have walked this land for more than 13,000 years.
Go online to stonevalleyarts.org for more information. Stone Valley Arts is at 145 E. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.