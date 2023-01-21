Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Chamber Music Society
MIDDLEBURY — Four extraordinary artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform a live concert of “Magical Schubert” at the Mahaney Arts Center at Middlebury College at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 27. The concert will also be streamed for those who can’t make it to the MAC.
This program celebrates the composer’s genius with three of his most significant chamber works: the Fantasy for Violin and Piano in C Major; his Piano Trio in B-flat Major, No. 1; and his greatest piano duet, the Fantasy in F Minor. All are performed by an all-star line-up including violinist Benjamin Beilman, cellist David Requiro, and pianists Alessio Bax and Gloria Chien. All four musicians are alumni of the Chamber Music Society’s prestigious Bowers program.
“… this was a performance that captured the essence of the CMS experience at its best: unpretentious, earnest music-making,” wrote New York Classical Review.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; streaming tickets are $15; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online. The MAC is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 South/S. Main Street. Vaccinations and boosters masks are optional.
Eddins & Nielsen
RICHMOND-MONTPELIER — “We Are All in This Together,” an evening of poetry by Rajnii Eddins and music by Erik Nielsen celebrating the influence of African-American culture, will take place Jan. 27 and 28. It will feature five of Vermont’s finest musicians: violinist Jane Kittredge, flutist Hilary Goldblatt, woodwind specialist Dan Liptak, baritone saxophonist Kyle Saulnier and pianist Alison Cerutti, each playing a solo work written especially for them. The program will culminate in a new work written for all five musicians. Performances are:
— Friday Jan. 27, 7 p.m.: Richmond — Richmond Free Library, Bridge Street
— Saturday Jan. 28, 7 p.m.: Montpelier — Christ Episcopal Church, State Street
These concerts represent the result of work done during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the only way musicians could perform was to play solo concerts online. As a result, most of the works on the program are for solo instruments and were written in 2020. All the pieces are tributes to Black artists and/or activists, as 2020 was also a year of racial reckoning. The African-American poet Rajnii Eddins will perform some of his works, which will be interwoven into the program between musical selections.
Admission is by donation ($25 suggested); for information, email eriknielsencomposer@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte.
Legendary rock
BARRE — The Barre Opera welcomes tribute group Foreigners Journey at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The show delivers the music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands in one electrifying performance.
Foreigners Journey stars two-time Tony-nominated and “American Idol” icon Constantine Maroulis. Expect smoldering Rock of Ages mash ups, as well as original material by Maroulis. And get ready to sing along with power ballads from Journey and Foreigner that include “Faithfully,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and anthems like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Any Way You Want It.”
Foreigners Journey is more than a tribute band — it’s a time machine and its energy is infectious. Foreigner is one of the best-selling bands of all time with world-wide sales of over 80 million records.
Tickets are $39.50; call 802-476-8188, or go to barreoperahouse.org online.
Singer-songwriter Mikahely
CABOT — Launching Cabot Arts’ new Cabot Folk Club concert series will be Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar, Mikahely, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main St.
Mikahely draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique and healing sounds on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). Singing his all-original music in his native language of Malagasy, Mikahely transcends boundaries. Having toured in Madagascar and Europe, Mikahely now brings his music to new audiences in the United States.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance; call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org
Mad River Chorale
DUXBURY — Rehearsals for Mad River Chorale’s spring term will begin on Monday, Jan. 23 in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School, on Route 100, to prepare for concerts May 12 and 13. Rehearsals continue on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin and collaborative accompanist Alison Cerutti as well as vocal coach Erik Kroncke provide leadership and instruction to singers. The main pieces on the spring program are the Schubert’s Mass in G and the Fauré’s “Cantique de Jean Racine.” Other repertoire will be determined by Austin.
A non-auditioned community chorus, the Mad River Chorale invites singers of all levels of experience to join. The only requirements are to be able to sing with your voice section and commit to practice between rehearsals. Music-learning aids and suggestions are provided.
Dues are charged to help pay for professional staff, but scholarships are available.
For information, call 802-496-4781 or go to madriverchorale.net online.
