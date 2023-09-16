Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Lullaby Project
BERLIN — Scrag Mountain Music, together with Healing Together, a project of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, and Writers for Recovery will present “Healing Together: A Lullaby Project Celebration Concert,” a program of beautiful and heartwarming songs created with moms and caretakers in our community through The Lullaby Project.
The celebratory event also includes a special community art project for all ages. This concert marks the culmination of four Lullaby Project workshops held this year together with Vermont Network advocacy partners Umbrella Inc., Voices Against Violence, Outright Vermont, Kids-A-Part (a program of LUND), and DIVAS (a program of The Network).
“Healing Together: A Lullaby Project Celebration Concert” is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, (community art project) and 6:30 p.m. (concert) at the Capital City Grange at 6612 Route 12.
The concert will showcase a dozen or more new lullabies created in the community this year, performed by a band of area musicians including: Mary Bonhag (soprano), Evan Premo (double bass), Marianne Donahue Perchlik (guitar, Celtic harp, vocals), David Ruffin (vocals), Colin McCaffrey (guitar, mandolin, fiddle), and Andric Severance (piano). Before and immediately following the concert, audience members will have the opportunity to participate in a special community art project inspired by the original lyrics of these lullabies.
Admission is free (reservations encouraged); go to www.scragmountainmusic.org online for details.
Windborne returns
BRATTLEBORO — After touring internationally and attracting an enthusiastic following on social media, Windborne will perform in Brattleboro Music Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Old songs and bold harmony combine for a profound vocal experience. This captivating show will draw on the singers’ deep roots in traditions of vocal harmony, while the absolute uniqueness of the group’s artistic approach brings old songs into the present. Known for the innovation of their arrangements, Windborne’s harmonies are anything but predictable.
With deep local roots and a 20-year background studying polyphonic music around the world, Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Rowan and Will Rowan share a vibrant energy onstage with a blending of voices that can only come from decades of friendship alongside dedicated practice.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
Toussaint St. Negritude
WATERBURY — Greg Davis & TURNmusic presents “Outer Sounds at The Phoenix,” featuring Toussaint St. Negritude and the Ras Moshe Trio, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Phoenix Art Gallery and Music Hall, 5 Stowe St.
Drawing from his life and repertoire as an Afro-futurist, oro-shamanic, poet and jazz bass clarinetist, Toussaint St. Negritude presents a dynamic solo performance of liberational truth telling, collaboratively pairing the call of his poetry with the intuitive responses of the bass clarinet, and additional instrumentation. Along with the music and poetry, Toussaint further extends the experience visually with his own hand-made hats and accompanying attire. As is the tradition of all Black and queer artistry, Toussaint St. Negritude summons the soul to be held, heard and seen.
The Ras Moshe Trio is: Moshe (tenor and soprano sax, flute), Bill Cole (didgeridoo), Keith Gibson (drums) and St. Negritude (bass clarinet). “The Outer Sounds” series is curated by Greg Davis.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go to www.turnmusic.org online.
Chris Smither in concert
BELLOWS FALLS — Chris Smither, the towering figure in American acoustic blues, knows what he’s doing. He burst onto the singer-songwriter scene in the late 1960s with a unique finger-picking style and a ragged world-weary voice. And then he just kept going. Along the way he amassed major fans, folks like the late founder of Little Feat, Lowell George, and Townes Van Zandt, who, among other things, always credited Smither with saving his life in a Florida swimming pool one hazy night, and Bonnie Raitt, whose recording of Smither’s “Love You Like A Man” entered the pantheon of stone-cold classics any number of years ago.
Now, with 18 albums under his belt, and one of the most stellar reputations a living guitar god could hope to have, Smither returns to Vermont this September for the third Ray Massucco Concert Series show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Bellows Falls Opera House.
Opening the show is Windham County’s favorite son, Matt Lorenz, aka The Suitcase Junket.
Go to www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com for tickets or call 802-387-0102 for details. The Bellows Falls Opera House is at 7 Village Square.
‘Backdoors and Alleys’
POULTNEY — “Backdoors and Alleys,” six original short plays written and directed by Karen Klami and Burnham Holmes with music by Leslie Klami, will have its premiere performances at Stone Valley Arts on Sept. 15-17. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Backdoors and Alleys” takes you on a unique journey, probing into a variety of unexpected situations, filled with clashing personalities, wild decisions and quirky relationships, where things lead to, well, who knows where?
Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors 65+ at the door; for information, go to stonevalleyarts.org online. Stone Valley Arts is at 145 East Main St., Poultney.