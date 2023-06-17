Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Taconic’s Second
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music’s second faculty concert of the 2023 season will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at 7:30pm at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy.
Van Cliburn Competition prize-winning Italian pianist Davide Cabassi will open the evening with Frederic Chopin’s dramatic Scherzo, Op. 20, filled with pianistic virtuosity and poetry. Mexican composer Eduard “Angulo’s Paseos (Promenades)” for guitar and strings will delight the audience with its lighthearted, breezy mood. Classical guitarist Oren Fader will be featured as a special guest, alongside Joana Genova, violin, Ariel Rudiakov, viola, and Tom Landschoot, cello. The concert will end with Genova, Rudiakov, Landschoot, and Cabassi joining forces for Johannes Brahms’ impassioned composition, Piano Quartet in G minor, op. 25.
Music faculty concert tickets are $25, free for students and children; go to taconicmusic.org online.
Dunham in concert
CABOT — Cabot Arts presents Ben Dunham, featuring Michael-Louis Smith and the “Brooklyn Circle Sounds of the System Vol. 2 Release Party” at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 (grounds open at 6), at Catamount Airfield at Under Orion Farm, 1009 Ducharme Road.
Cabot resident Ben Dunham, plus MLS and the Brooklyn Circle, celebrates the release of a rock, jazz, hip-hop and reggae fusion that features some of the finest horn players, percussionists, and live DJs from Vermont and New York City.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; go to www.cabotarts.org online.
Trust Us Music
POULTNEY — Our little state of Vermont is known for more than just maple syrup and ice cream. Live music is a staple of our brief but busy summers. While artists like Phish, Grace Potter, Anais Mitchell and a handful of others have broken into the mainstreams, there are many talented artists swimming around the little pools and streams here in Vermont.
George Nostrand, owner of A Sound Space in Rutland, has played multiple roles in the Vermont scene over the years, has created a new series at the Poultney Pub:
— June 24: Rebecca Padula
— July 1: Krishna Guthrie
— July 8: Claudine Langille
— July 15: Jesse James & Matt Olson
— July 21 & 22: Laura Molinelli & Ben Campbell
— July 29: Jared Johnson
— Aug. 5: Erin Powers
— Aug. 12: David Karl Roberts
— Aug. 19: Phil Henry
— Aug. 26: Jay Ottaway
— Sept. 2: Jim Gilmour & Deserie Valloreo
— Sept. 9: Jeremy Harple
Call 802-417-7411, email asoundspacevt@gmail.com or go to www.asoundspacevt.com online for information.
Indie songwriters
GREENSBORO — Highland Center for the Arts presents the Green Mountain Indie Folk Showcase Songwriter Round at 7 p.m. Saturday June 24.
What do you get when five of Vermont’s emerging indie-folk songwriters share the stage? An intimate night to remember with some of Vermont’s brightest rising stars: Fern Maddie, Troy Millette, Jesse Taylor, Ian Steinberg and David Karl Roberts come together to showcase their talent in one extraordinary evening.
Tickets are $18, $10 for students; go to highlandartsvt.org online. The Highland Center is located at 2875 Hardwick St.
Cutting Edge readings
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Acting Company’s Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series returns, with its second offering this season of provocative, relevant, intelligent plays.
“What The Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee for Best Play in 2019, New York Drama Critic’s Circle and Obie award winner for Best Play in 2018 will be performed in the Byers Studio at Town Hall Theater at 4 p.m. Sunday June 25.
Directed by Rebecca Strum, the cast includes Gina Stevensen, John Jensen and Phoebe Jory with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions. Join in after the performance for refreshments and a talk-back with the cast.
Admission is by donation ($10 recommended); go to www.middleburyactors.org for information.
Sia Tolno & Afro Dead
PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Guinean musical artist Sia Tolno and international musical collective Afro Dead, live at Cooper Field at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Sia Tolno will perform both solo and as the lead vocalist of Afro Dead, which reimagines the music of the Grateful Dead in an African style.
“Sia’s already cultivated a name for herself in Africa and Europe. With this being her first U.S. tour, I imagine she will turn a lot of heads on this side of the Atlantic,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Her backing band, Afro Dead is composed of some heavy hitters in the European jazz and jam band scenes — it’s a perfect pairing of European and African artists. Grateful Dead tunes in Afrobeat stylings followed by a rising star from Africa.”
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, under 12 free; go to www.nextstagearts.org online.