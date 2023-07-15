Arts Preview

Pianist Cynthia Huard is featured in two Rochester Chamber Music Society programs involving music and words, Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 at the Rochester Federated Church.

 Courtesy Rochester Chamber Music Society

Editor’s note: Per recent flooding, call ahead to check performance status.

Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.