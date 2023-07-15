Editor’s note: Per recent flooding, call ahead to check performance status.
Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Music and words
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Chamber Music presents a revival of “Piano Stories” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Federated Church, with actor Ethan Bowen as reader, and Cynthia Huard on piano. This effective pairing of words and music is both comedic with Jack London’s “Smoke Belew” and the music of Gotttschalk, and eerie and thrilling with Daphne Du Maurier’s “The Birds” with the music of Robert Schumann.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, “Kindred Spirits” another pairing of words and music. The RCMS presents an exploration of three of the greatest musical minds of the Romantic era through performance of music they wrote for each other and dramatic readings from their correspondence. Music by Robert Schumann, Clara Wieck-Schumann and Johannes Brahms describes one of the most intriguing love triangles in music history. Performers include Elisabeth LeBlanc, clarinet; Katie Oprea, Huard, piano; readers are Christine Meagher, Tristan Goding, and Ethan Bowen.
Admission is by donation; call 802-767-9234, or go to www.rcmsvt.org online.
J
erry Jam postponed
CABOT — Jerry Jam organizers announced on Tuesday that the three-day music festival, scheduled to take place July 14-16 at Pransky Farm will be rescheduled due to widespread flooding. A new date for the festival is still being determined.
“We are beyond disbelief in what has just happened in our host community of Cabot,” said a statement on the festival’s Facebook page. “There has been catastrophic damage to buildings and roads all throughout the town and surrounding towns from the historic flooding.”
“Roads are impassable. This is way beyond flooded fields and muddy roads. This is a disaster.”
For festival updates, go to www.jerryjam.com online.
VJC Big Band
BRATTLEBORO — The “Music Under the Stars” concert series presented by the Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm continues Saturday, July 22, with a performance by the Vermont Jazz Center Big Band. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Retreat Farm, with the concert at 6:30 p.m. (The rain date is July 23.)
The VJC Big Band was conceived by former BMC board president Dr. Howard Brofsky and Sherm Fox. They put together a “reading” band that enabled area professional musicians to come together to sample big band repertoire. More than 20 years later, it has evolved into a topnotch ensemble that draws on the talent of professional musicians from within an hour’s drive of Brattleboro.
All are welcome to bring lawn chairs and a picnic, and to enjoy food truck fare and craft beers at The Thirsty Goat bar, and cool treats from Vermont Gelato.
Admission is free. For more information, call the BMC at 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.
‘The Feeble Fantastical’
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts presents “The Feeble Fantastical,” a Vermont Suitcase Company production, at Next Stage Arts at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.
“Theater is embedded into the fabric of this community, and The Vermont Suitcase Company is one of the threads of that tapestry,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Partnering with them to bring theater to our community is exactly the type of collaberation we envision as we create a thriving, cultural ecosystem in the region.”
Argan is very ill (he’s not). Thankfully, his doctors take wonderful care of him. (They exploit him.) His loving second wife dotes upon him and protects him from those trying to swindle him out of his fortune (it’s her). Maybe he could finally get some rest if his maid and his brother would just stop meddling in his affairs (they’re actually trying to help). No worries, Argan will make everyone happy once he marries his daughter to a brilliant young doctor! (He’s not brilliant and she’s in love with someone else). Come see what’s real and what’s imagined in this Vermont Suitcase style take on Moliere’s “Le Malade Imaginaire.” It’s “The Feeble Fantastical!”
Tickets are $12, free for adults; call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage Arts is located at 15 Kimball Hill.
‘Roxaboxen’
ADAMANT — QuarryWorks Theater presents “Roxaboxen,” a captivating children’s show based on the beloved book by Alice McLerran. Performances at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Phillips Experimental on Quarry Road.
“Roxaboxen” takes you into a world where ordinary objects transform into extraordinary treasures, and a simple hill becomes a kingdom of dreams. This magical production is perfect for children and adults alike. Whether you’re a young dreamer or young at heart, Roxaboxen will transport you to a world of wonder and excitement.
Admission is free. Reserve your seats (limited) by calling 802-229-6978, or going to www.fsmac-quarryworks.org online.
Klezperanto!
BRATTLEBORO — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series will present klezmer re-groove ensemble Klezperanto! At 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at West River Park, 333 W. River Road.
Klezperanto! presents Eastern European melodies as you’ve never heard them before, from Bogota to the Black Sea. With solid klezmer roots, spectacular technical virtuosity, and a wry sense of humor, Ilene Stahl and an all-star line-up of Boston’s best musicians re-groove traditional klezmer and Mediterranean melodies, celebrate the golden age of Colombian big bands, rip up Romanian surf tunes, slay a few standards, and blow past every posted limit to bring you irresistible dance music from everywhere except your cousin’s friend’s bar mitzvah. Klezperanto’s fans know.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, under 12 free; call 802-387-0102, or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. For information, or go to www.nextstagearts.org online.