Philharmonic for families
BARRE — Music Director Lou Kosma and the Vermont Philharmonic, in partnership with the Green Mountain Youth Symphony, will present its annual Family Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Barre Opera House. Titled “Awakenings,” the program will feature music by well-known composers when they were still very young and will also include new music by two Vermont student composers.
When one hears Handel, or Mozart, or Mendelssohn, or John Phllip Sousa, they don’t think teenager. But Handel was 19 when he wrote his first opera, “Almira,” as was Sousa when he wrote his first march, “Review.” Mendelssohn was 15 when he published his first symphony, and Mozart published his eighth symphony when he was only 12! Georges Bizet was the old man of the group, aged 25 when he wrote his opera “The Pearl Fishers.”
The program will also put the spotlight on two teen-age Vermont composers in the Music-Comp program at Montpelier High School. The Philharmonic will perform Callum Robechek’s “And in a Moment” and Chase Ehrlich’s “Spirit of the Sky.”
In addition, the program will feature young performers too, as the Green Mountain Youth Symphony will come on stage to perform music of Gustav Holst. Under the artistic direction of Robert Blais, the GMYS is a community of young musicians performing great music. The GMYS musicians will join forces with the Philharmonic to conclude with the rousing finale from Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, complete with audience-engaged “cannon” fire.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, $5 for students, and are available at the door or online at www.vermontphilharmonic.com
‘The IT Girl’
CASTLETON — Castleton University Theater Arts Department will present its spring musical “The IT Girl” at Casella Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 23-25, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Betty Lou Spence is a shop girl who falls in love with her boss, initially winning him over because she has the illusive quality, IT. When class differences divide Betty from her beau, she triumphs by putting her sense of justice — and her special charms — to good use.
Inspired by the language and melodies of the silent movie era, and based on the 1927 Paramount picture, “IT,” the new musical offers today’s audiences a light-hearted escape from life’s complexities — just as silent films once gave to audiences in the Roaring ‘20s.
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors, students, faculty, staff, and alumni; call 802-468-1119. View online: castleton.meritpages.com/news/Castleton-University-Theater-Arts-Department-Presents-The-IT-Girl-March-23-26/34048
Bach Organ Marathon
MONTPELIER — The seventh annual Bach Organ Marathon at Christ Episcopal Church will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19. The audience is invited to come and go as they please during the marathon.
Seven organists will play the glorious organ music of Johann Sebastian Bach on the church’s 1972 Karl Wilhelm tracker organ. In addition to celebrating the music of Bach, Christ Church is also celebrating the organ’s 50th year. Led by Jack Russell, then director of music, and the Rev. David Brown, the church decided to have an instrument built in the north German style of the late 1600s, with direct mechanical action, pipes in the German style, and no expression boxes or electric pistons. This was the first instrument that Karl Wilhelm of Quebec built in the eastern United States.
This year’s featured organists include: Evan Allen, First Baptist Church in Burlington; Mark Howe, St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in Burlington; Lubbert Gnodde, Our Lady of Snows Roman Catholic Church in Woodstock; Lisa Willems, former organist at St. Denis Roman Catholic Church in Hanover, New Hampshire; Ernest Drown, First Congregational Church, Lebanon; Christopher McWilliams, Bethany Congregational Church in Montpelier; and Lynnette Combs, Christ Church in Montpelier.
Admission is by donation (benefiting the Governor’s Institute on the Arts); for information, call 802-223-3631, or email administrator@christchurchvt.org
UMass Percussion
BRATTLEBORO — At 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the UMass Percussion Ensemble returns to the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) to perform in the Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery.
The ensemble, made up of graduate and undergraduate percussion students at UMass Amherst, will play works for a wide range of percussion instruments, composed and/or arranged by Richard Rodney Bennett, Ross Edwards, Paul Lanksy, Bruno Mantovani, Akemi Naito, and Toru Takemitsu.
Admission is $5, free and youth 18 and younger; 802-257-0124 x101, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
Abenaki singer-songwriter
MONTPELIER — The ninth performance of the 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, will present Abenaki singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette and the Black Bears — featuring Padraic Smith on bass, and Darell Brown on djimbi/keys. The ensemble will perform both contemporary and traditional Abenaki songs, featuring traditional social dance demonstrations.
These new Abenaki songs help demonstrate that Abenaki culture is vibrant and alive. Blanchette plays multiple instruments, writes his own music and lyrics, and sings with a powerful, captivating Abenaki warrior voice.
Vermont State Curator David Schutz said, “Bryan Blanchette creates beautiful soulful music that sustains the rich Abenaki heritage — with music that evokes the past, but especially addresses our own time.”
Blanchette currently lives in N’dakinna, the Abenaki homeland — in Graniteville.
Admission is free; for information, call 802-279-5558, or email david.schutz@vermont.gov.
