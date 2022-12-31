This year we are taking a somewhat different tack in our Vermont Arts Tammie Awards. If you are a music consumer, you’ve no doubt noticed that there are many fewer albums, primarily CDs, being issued. So, we’ve decided to award performers who have made big contributions to the Vermont music scene over the years or are up and coming.
In memoriam
Pete Sutherland, arguably Vermont’s dean of traditional music, passed away on Nov. 30 after a long battle with cancer. Sutherland’s career spanned over 50 years and included more than a dozen albums, in groups and as a solo performer. He was a member of the Indiana-based Metamora in the 1980s, and more recently, the Clayfoot Strutters, as well as his last band, Pete’s Posse, among others.
Sutherland was also a record producer with over 80 projects to his credit; a songwriter covered by Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Nightingale and Altan. He served as artistic director for a number of groups, including the Champlain Valley Festival and Young Tradition Vermont.
What makes this Vermont native’s loss so palpable was his mentorship of young musicians, his many fiddle and banjo students and his devotion to the next generation of traditional musicians. Through his work with Young Tradition he showed how dedicated he was to advancing traditional music among Vermont’s next generation.
“I think he lived longer than he might because he wanted to keep playing and sharing the music,” said Montpelier singer-songwriter Patti Casey
We award Pete Sutherland the “Traditional Musician of the Year” Tammie award posthumously for his many contributions to Vermont’s traditional music community.
A musician retiring
Banjo Dan Lindner of Montpelier released the album “Spirits” this year and, he says its his final solo recording. As we wrote in April: “A sitar? A balalaika? A tiple? Siddhartha and Jesus? Bees? Greek mythology? These instruments and subject matter are not the usual musical fare for bluegrass banjo players to tackle. But with ‘Spirits,’ we get a swan song of unusual and interesting sounds and lyric themes to ponder.”
Lindner has had a 50-year career in music in Vermont. He’s played bluegrass with his band Banjo Dan and the Midnite Plowboys, in duos of early country music with his brother Will Lindner as the Sky Blue Boys, and in a family band The New Bremen Town Musicians. If you were to buy all the albums he’s played on you’d probably need a loan from Capital One. But Lindner is nearing 80 and recording and promoting albums takes a lot of energy.
But “Spirits” was a surprise. Its an album of 13 original songs by Lindner and his brother Will, and arrangements of other’s music that draws its spiritual themes from a wide cross-section of cultures and traditions.”
We award Banjo Dan our Tammie “Lifelong Achievement” for his contributions to bluegrass music, brother duo music (with Will Lindner) and to the very literate approach he took to song writing.
A breakout album
When you make a top-20 album list you must be doing something right. Ann Powers, of NPR, recently submitted her “Top 20 Albums of 2022” and Fern Maddie’s album “Ghost Story” came in at number 14.
Powers wrote: “When Vermonter Fern Maddie introduces a song from her repertoire in a video, she’ll say, ‘I learned this from the singing of ...’ and name her source. This folkish phrase reflects the banjoist, signer and songwriter’s stance on the tunes, often from the British Isles, that she reinterprets — singing is a form of authorship as each one who passes on a song reconstitutes it. Maddie does this herself, updating an ancient tale with a feminist twist or adding a synthesizer to haunt a ballad poet Robert Burns collected in the 18th century, achieving incredible immediacy through subtle adjustments. Her own haunting originals intertwine with her traditional selections, giving voice to the loss and resilience that define human existence across the epochs.”
In our June review we wrote: “On her second recording and first full-length CD, Woodbury’s Fern Maddie emerges as a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist with a bright future who already possesses many of the qualities of more mature performers.
“Ghost Story,” her recently released 10-track album, finds Maddie channeling the voices and musical approaches of English folk legends Maddie Prior, Peggy Seeger, June Tabor and Kate Rusby, along with a vocal range and dynamics one hears in the singing of Joni Mitchell.
Each of the 10 tracks on this album sounds as if it had been recorded decades ago. Her voice evokes sadness and pain as well as hope.
Fern Maddie gets the “Rising Star” Tammie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.