Music justice
BURLINGTON — “More Than Hope 2.0,” a one-hour online conversation with Afa Dworkin, Regina Carter and Leyla McCalla about using music to learn, reflect and act for racial justice, will take place online 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 on the Young Tradition Vermont Facebook page.
Presented by Young Tradition Vermont with The Flynn, Integrated Arts Academy, Music for Sprouts, The Turrell Fund, The UVM Lane Series, The Vermont Folklife Center, Vermont Violins, The Vermont Youth Orchestra Association, & other community partners, “More Than Hope” is part of holding regular conversations about racial justice.
This one-hour conversation will feature a “dream team” of three women who, with Vermont host Hannah Assefa, will discuss the role of music in moving from statements of solidarity to action for individuals, organizations and systems committed to racial justice.
Dworkin is an accomplished violinist and president and artistic director of the Sphinx Organization. McCalla is a cellist, composer and a Grammy Award-winning member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Carter is a violinist, a multi-Grammy nominee and a MacArthur Fellow. Assefa (host) is a Young Tradition Vermont board member, an educator and accomplished fiddler.
Free access is available on Young Tradition Vermont’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/YoungTraditionVermont/ Donations are accepted at PayPal.me/YTVermont
‘Pictures and Words’
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center’s next exhibit, “Pictures and Words,” Jan. 15-Feb. 26, will showcase books and illustrations. An opening reception will be held, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15; call to reserve half-hour time slot.
Fran Bull and B. Amore will have feature galleries with their books and illustrations. Also with work on exhibit are: Joe Citro/Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr.; Sandy Gartner; Yvonne Daley; Mary Crowley; Steve Halford; and Stephane Schaffer.
Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday; and by appointment; 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
Snowshoes and art
GREENSBORO — Welcome in the New Year with a one-of-a-kind outdoor art experience! Ski or snowshoe at your own pace, and on your own time, in and through artwork by Vermont artists in the Highland Center for the Arts’ “Open Air Gallery: Ski & Snowshoe Trail,” open through March 20.
The 1.8-mile trail begins at HCA and loops to the neighboring Wilson Farm, offering various paths for all ages and abilities. From the majestic to the comical, delight in diverse works of art throughout the trail. The HCA café will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for light lunch fare and warm drinks.
The trail will be routinely groomed throughout the winter and open daily, weather permitting, from dawn to dusk. Please refrain from touching or climbing on the artwork. Please no dogs. Photographs are allowed, except for commercial purposes. Social distancing and masks are required both outdoors and inside the HCA building. Vermont travel restrictions apply.
For more information, go online to highlandartsvt.org
Frida Kahlo
MIDDLEBURY — Town Hall Theater kicks off the monthly Great Art Wednesday series online with the film “Frida Kahlo.”
The film explores: “Who was Frida Kahlo?” Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colors, the big brows, and the floral crowns? Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life.
Craving post-film interaction? Join artistic director Doug Anderson and executive director Lisa Mitchell virtually for lunch Wednesday, Jan. 13. It’s lunch! RSVP to ad@townhalltheater.org. Limited space available.
A $10 ticket gives you streaming access for 48 hours 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Purchase a film ticket at www.townhalltheater.org
‘Voices of Vermont’
BARNET — In 2021, Kingdom County Productions, Centerpoint and the Listen Up Project will be celebrating Black History Month with a new project called “Voices of Vermont.” This is a collaborative story-sharing project that will amplify the stories and experiences of black teenagers from across the state.
KCP is reaching out in hopes that interested or know a student who might be interested in sharing their story with us. Participants will answer a few short questions (via email) about their experiences of being a person of color living in Vermont. These interviews will be turned into a spotlight article, to be featured and shared across varying social media platforms during the month of February and beyond. Participants will need to sign a simple release so that we can share their stories freely across Vermont.
For more information, directly please email directors Shani Stoddard or Sarah Lowry at shani.stoddard@gmail.com or sarahmlowry@gmail.com More information is also available at www.listenupvt.org
‘Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits’
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents two online talks in January related to “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” an exhibit of tintype photographs on view through Feb. 14.
Helen Sheumaker, author of “Love Entwined: The Curious History of Hairwork in America,” presents “Linking Us Fondly: Hairwork in 19th Century America” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Sheumaker will explore the practice of transforming hair into mementos, which was one of the inspirations for Portesi’s photographs of women with their hair pinned to walls in elaborate designs.
Rachel Portesi offers a tintype photography demonstration and Q&A on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.21, from her studio via Zoom. Portesi will demonstrate the process she used to create the tintype photographs in “Hair Portraits, ” each of which is the result of a 26-second exposure directly onto a thin sheet of metal. The exhibit was recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, British Vogue, Art New England, Juxtapoz, and L’Oeil de la Photographie, among other publications.
“I have always been drawn toward the lack of control, the mystery of the final image that emerges, and — because there is no negative — the fact that each tintype photograph is an original,” Portesi said. “It feels like a magic trick.”
Both events are free: participants should register in advance at brattleboromuseum.org" target="_blank">brattleboromuseum.org to receive a Zoom link. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org
