Stockwell Brothers
PUTNEY — Twilight Music concludes with its 19th Twilight on The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, Celtic, rock and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, July 31, with contemporary folk and bluegrass quartet the Stockwell Brothers.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or in case of rain, at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project.
Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer-songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight ahead bluegrass songs, finger-picked acoustic guitar ballads, full-tilt breakdowns and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare — Americana melodies riding world beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals.
Admission is free (donations are welcome) and food will be available. Go to nextstagearts.org or call 802-387-5772.
Brown Bag Concerts
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive announces the return of its free lunch-time concert series, the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series, starting Thursday, Aug. 4, at noon and continue each Thursday through Sept. 8. All concerts will be held in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St. This year’s lineup features several returning favorites along with talented new acts:
— Aug. 4: Twangtown Paramours
— Aug. 11: Big Hat No Cattle
— Aug. 18: Ras Moshe
— Aug. 25: The Larkspurs
— Sept. 1: A2VT
— Sept. 8: KeruBo
Go online to www.montpelieralive.com/brownbag for more information.
Va-et-vient
POULTNEY — Vermont’s own Francophone band Va-et-vient (Come and Go) enjoys entertaining audiences with lively and sonorous three-part harmony singing. The group will perform at Stone Valley Arts at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug 5, as part of the Front Porch Music Series.
Songs from Quebec, France and Cajun Louisiana are accompanied by guitar, fiddle, flutes, mandolins, pennywhistles, harmonicas and a variety of percussion instruments. Musicians include Carol Reed, Lausanne Allen and Suzanne Germain (all from Addison County), who present songs with wry wit and warm-hearted humor.
Behind every good song is an even better story, one to which everyone can relate, no matter the language. The band loves audience participation, teaching chorus lines and (space permitting) traditional dances suitable for all ages.
Admission is by donation ($10 suggested); go to stonevalleyarts.org online for details.
ew Buster Keaton date
BRANDON — He never smiled on camera, earning him the nickname of “the Great Stone Face.” But Buster Keaton’s comedies rocked Hollywood’s silent era with laughter throughout the 1920s. Acclaimed for their originality, clever visual gags, and amazing stunts, Keaton’s films remain popular crowd-pleasers today.
See for yourself with a screening of “Battling Butler” (1926), one of Keaton’s landmark feature films, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at t the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, 1 Conant Square (Route 7). The program was originally planned for Saturday, July 23, but was postponed to Saturday, Aug. 6, because of excessive heat.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome to help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts.
Hick-pop on film
MONTPELIER — Montpelier-based filmmaker Vic Guadagno will host the premiere of the music documentary, “Charlie Loves Our Band,” at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Savoy Theater.
The event will begin with a one-hour musical performance by Middlebury singer-songwriter Patrick Fitzsimmons. He was the drummer for the band From Good Homes, which the film chronicles through footage Guadagno shot in the late 1980s and 1990s, current concert footage and interviews with band-members, fans and music-industry professionals.
“Charlie Loves Our Band” is a feature documentary that tells the story of the band From Good Homes. In the 1980s, one-hour west of New York City, three childhood friends (Patrick Fitzsimmons, Brady Rymer and Todd Sheaffer) crafted a style of music, influenced by rock’n’roll of the ’60s and ’70s, energized by the culture and energy of the ’80s and rooted in American storytelling and folk music. With the addition of Jamie Coan and Dan Myers in the early 1990s, From Good Homes created a unique musical style originally identified as “hick-pop,’ and produced several albums, two with RCA Records.
Tickets are $10; go online to savoytheater.com for more details.
Champlain pops
MIDDLEBURY — Bring your picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy a Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) pops concert. The 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, (open at 5 p.m.) will feature 40 orchestra members outdoors at idyllic Lincoln Peak Vineyard at 142 River Road. Rain date is Aug. 7.
CPO is a resident company of Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater, and this concert will feature pops and classical favorites. The musicians come from diverse backgrounds, but all share a passionate love of music making. Learn more about the musicians here.
Admission is free, but reservations are required (limited space); go online to townhalltheater.org for more information.
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions for their next shows at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100). Coming to the theater this October will be “The Great Gatsby” weekends Oct. 7-23, followed by a holiday show (to be announced) weekends Dec. 2-11.
Auditions will consist of reading from the script and are open to all, whether experienced or interested in trying theater. While the gender of the show’s characters is unable to be changed, we welcome actors of all gender identities to audition for any role. These two shows will be in a 1940s-era live radio broadcast style. Sound effects will be created live on stage and, because of the style of the performance, scripts will also be used on stage.
Contact the director Shannon Sanborn at shannon.pitonyak@gmail.com with any questions.
