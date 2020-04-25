Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Shelter in Place
BARRE — Gov. Scott’s executive order in March marked a precipitous time of change and adjustment for artists, creatives and others. Artists were challenged on many personal levels by the public health crisis; some were moved to create artwork in response.
Most artists experienced a cataclysmic alteration of the art world itself, as gallery exhibitions, art fairs, and museums were quickly canceled and closed. Additionally, sources of materials and space that artists use in their art-making practices became potentially less available.
But, according to Sue Higby, executive director of Studio Place Arts, “This period of time nonetheless has offered a chance for new focus and different provocations. What have you been making? Would you be willing to share your work?”
There are several scheduled digital exhibitions that will be shown via the Studio Place Arts website, Facebook page and Instagram. The exhibitions will be launched via Studio Place Arts, as follows: Shows will take place on June 5, 19 and July 10. Work submitted to the SPA digital exhibitions needs to be completed between March 1 and June 22.
Submission information is posted at www.studioplacearts.com.
Jazz piano
BRATTLEBORO — Today (April 25) is the final day of the Vermont Jazz Center’s fourth annual Solo Jazz Piano Festival, April 24-25, this year in in live streaming format.
Each of the artists will be performing from the comfort of their own home or a close-by piano studio using digital streaming technology to present their sets live, directly on the Vermont Jazz Center’s webpage. The festival will be run using the same format as past years: Friday and Saturday evening feature concerts, Saturday daytime classes and emerging artist concerts, and a late afternoon panel discussion among all the artists.
The performers are NEA Jazz Master Toshiko Akiyoshi, Manuel Valera, Orrin Evans and Shamie Royston as headliners as well as emerging artists Franz Robert, Maya Keren and Matt Twaddle. Helen Sung will moderate Saturday afternoon’s panel discussion.
Admission is free (donations appreciated); go online to www.vtjazz.org.
Lost Nation plans
MONTPELIER — At this moment when it should be celebrating its 2020 season-opener “GRUFF,” Lost Nation Theater’s space within City Hall Arts Center sits in silence — along with many sister theaters across Vermont, and indeed all over the world. LNT’s board has made the decision to postpone the opening of the season and suspend all programming until “Ragtime” this fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Losing 80% of a season is not surmountable without help. To make up for this severe loss of revenue, Lost Nation is reducing expenses as much as possible, applying for grants and federal relief and announcing a critical emergency plea for $40,000 as soon as possible. LNT has raised $10,000 to date.
LNT has launched also its own Patreon page (www.patreon.com/lostnationtheater) where you can experience shows from its archives like David Budbill’s “Judevine,” “Song for My Father,” “Lyddie, Stone,” and Shakespeare comedies; plus some new exclusive content.
For information or to donate, go online to www.lostnation.org.
Missing Barn Opera?
BRANDON — Are you missing the excitement of the Barn and disappointed by the news of Barn Opera’s cancelation of the May and September shows?
Barn Opera is providing archival videos of four productions over the last few years, without a pay wall (free, though donations are appreciated):
— “Carmen” – May 2019
— “Così Fan Tutte” — September 2018
— “The Barber of Seville” — February 2019
— “La Bohème” — December 2018
For information, or to view the operas, go online to www.barnopera.com/stream.html.
Manchester Music
MANCHESTER — Prioritizing the health and wellbeing of its patrons, staff, and performers, the Manchester Music Festival board of directors has voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 season. This momentous decision was carefully considered, weighing all pertinent scientific data about COVID-19 alongside the actions to-date of its community partners, and we are certain that we have made a responsible and ethical decision.
MMF will continue to send its “Connecting Through Music” emails with musical selections. Though turning its attention toward the planning of the 2021 summer festival, MMF is immediately engaged in redirecting time and creative energy toward the production of a digital festival for this summer (2020), which will broadcast an innovative mix of live-streamed performances, pre-recorded lectures, and interviews — all at no charge to the public.
For information, go online to www.mmfvt.org.
Fleming Museum online
BURLINGTON — As anyone who has visited the galleries of the Fleming Museum of Art is quick to discover, the collection is global in scope, and includes outstanding examples of African, Asian, Native American, Ancient Near Eastern, Pre-Columbian, Oceanic, European, and American art.
Yet only a small fraction of those collections is on view at any given time. Examples of objects rarely on view include a sword made of shark teeth from the Pacific island nation Kiribati; a drawing of John Dewey by Henri Matisse; a maternity dress from the early days of the American republic; and a turn-of-the-century telephone built by a Burlington electrician.
A new age of access to the Fleming Museum’s collections has arrived with the launch of an online search feature that will enable visitors to the website to browse and view over 20,000 objects from the Museum’s permanent collection.
“The launch of our online collections — which was already long in the works — is especially timely, given our closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Fleming Museum director Janie Cohen. “We are excited to offer our audiences online access to explore and engage with the collection.”
For information, or to access these materials, go online to www.flemingmuseum.org.
GM Chamber MusicBURLINGTON – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be possible for Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival to take place in Vermont this summer. Arrangements have been made for a limited online program of study for students, but the festival will not be able to hold preseny concerts or public events in Burlington.
For information about the future, go online to https://gmcmf.org.
