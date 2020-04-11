Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Dorset Theatre cancelsDORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival will suspend its previously announced 43rd season, which was scheduled to begin June 25 at the Dorset Playhouse.
“We believe a theater should be like the kitchen table of the community – a place where people come to laugh together, celebrate together, and learn together,” explained Artistic Director Dina Janis. “These challenging times call for tough choices, and although the decision not to proceed with the 2020 season is a tough choice, we are focusing on reinventing our annual celebration of great plays for these extraordinary times.”
“We are working on creating digital programming which will begin rolling out this spring,” Janis said. “We are so fortunate that our new play development programs have become such a haven for content creation, and the writers and artists who are part of these initiatives are excited to share work in this new online format.”
The festival plans to return as soon as possible, Janis added. “We will do something in-person as soon as we are able. We are thinking of these beautiful plays we had scheduled as ‘on hold for now’ so we can make a really exciting plan for what might be possible when people are allowed to gather again.”
Dorset, like many arts organizations and artists, is developing new ways of connecting in the world of social distancing. The Dorset Theatre Festival Women Artists Writing Group, which typically meets twice each month in New York City, has moved its meetings to an online platform. The Jean E. Miller Young Playwrights Program is being offered online for the first time ever in its eight-year history, still at no charge to the local schools that participate. Artist development programs, including the Festival’s new Commissioning and Fellowship program, will also forge ahead.
In reaching the decision not to move forward with the 2020 season, Dorset Theatre Festival coordinated with Weston Playhouse Theatre Company and other arts organizations in the region.
“This is a tough message to deliver,” Janis said. “Susanna Gellert at Weston and I felt it was important to get through this situation together, in a way that the arts region we’ve been working so hard to build here in southern Vermont will survive.”
For the latest, go online to https://dorsettheatrefestival.org
KCP reschedulesST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and KCP Presents have managed to reschedule shows postponed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates have been announced for Paula Poundstone, David Bromberg, and the Peking Acrobats. Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows.
Comedian Paula Poundstone, beloved panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” will perform at NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts Thursday, Sept. 3. Iconic multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter David Bromberg will play with his band at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall Thursday, Sept. 17.
The Peking Acrobats will perform their gravity-defying repertoire of gymnastics, contortion, and dazzling feats of human strength Thursday, March 11, at NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts.
“We’re thrilled that we didn’t have to cancel any of these amazing shows,” said Jody Fried of Catamount Arts. “It sends a powerful message of hope to the public that things will move forward after the (COVID-19) crisis.”
For more information, go online to www.catamountarts.org. Please be advised that the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue remains temporarily closed to the public.
Killington cancelsKILLINGTON — Killington Music Festival, a summer music school for high school and college students, has canceled what would have been its 38th summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a notice on its website.
“After careful consideration and prioritization for the well-being of festival participants, volunteers, community members, and many others, we have decided to cancel this summer’s Residency Program and Concert Series,” the notice reads. “The festival office remains open and is planning for a safe and strong KMF 2021.”
Tentative 2021 residency dates are June 26-July 23, and concerts are planned for June 26-July 24.
For information, go online to www.killingtonmusicfestival.org
VAC arts/artist reliefMONTPELIER — Vermont Rapid Response Artist Relief provides grants up to $500 to artists who have lost income due to the loss of a job or cancellation of a scheduled gig or opportunity (e.g., commissions, performances, contracts, workshops, classes, etc.) because of COVID-19.
In one week, the Vermont Arts Council received more than 175 requests for emergency relief funding from artists across the state. Applications are temporarily closed, so that VAC staff can process requests, ramp up fundraising efforts, and assess the rapidly changing needs in the field. VAC will be distributing $57,500 in grants in the coming weeks, with plans for more as funding allows. Check back in mid-April.
The CARES Act that recently passed in Congress includes $75 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. For the arts, a portion of those funds will be available to nonprofit arts organizations directly from NEA, with guidelines being drafted now.
Vermont’s nonprofit arts and culture sector will also receive approximately $400,000 from the NEA, which will be distributed through the VAC. These funds are specifically intended to help nonprofit arts organizations across the country survive the forced closure of their operations in response to the spread of COVID-19. As soon as the VAC has more information from NEA about how it can distribute those funds, updates will be posted.
The VAC has extended the deadlines of some of its grant programs, but has decided to keep others as is, in order to avoid delays in getting much-needed funding to the field.
For the latest updates, go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org
Middlebury CollegeMIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has suspended all arts events through May 31. The Middlebury College Museum of Art is still determining plans for the summer exhibitions that were to open in late May. Audience members who purchased tickets to an event during this timeframe will be receiving a gift certificate for future use, and will hear directly from the box office in the coming days.
For the latest, go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts
NEK ClassicalST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Classical final concert has provided an opportunity to announce the coming season, but the April 25 performance by the Paris-based Van Kuijk Quartet. These are upcoming 2020-21 season offerings at South Church Hall:
— Saturday, Oct. 24: Chroma Piano Trio
— Sunday, Jan. 31: Carion Wind Quintet
— Sunday, March 14: Pianist Gleb Ivanov
— Saturday, April 24, 2021 – The Alexander String Quartet
For the latest, email nekclassicalseries@gmail.com or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org
Middlebury Actors CompanyMIDDLEBURY — To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Middlebury Actors Company has postponed all of its spring shows, “Outside Mullingar” and “The Bible: The Complete Word of God, Abridged.” Also being rescheduled is the Cutting Edge Staged Reading of “Saint Bernard, An Opioid Play.”
“Outside Mullingar” has been rescheduled at Town Hall Theater for September 10-13. “The Bible” will most likely be rescheduled for next winter. The Cutting Edge series dates will also be announced when there is a better sense of how this crisis ends.
For the latest, go online to www.middleburyactors.org
Main Street ArtsSAXTONS RIVER — Main Street Arts closed its building for the near future and has canceled all traditional programming. However, MSA is creating a virtual community arts center that will offer free programming to help folks stay happy, sane and in touch with our friends and neighbors. Check the website for classes and activities that you can join through Zoom or other online platforms. There is already a playwriting group that meets online and requests have been received for play reading and choral groups.
For the latest, go online to https://mainstreetarts.org
Yellow BarnPUTNEY — Yellow Barn Music Festival is fortunate to have enough flexibility to wait until early May to make final decisions about the summer. The reason for waiting is to know how best to provide Yellow Barn experiences, while also ensuring the safety of musicians, audiences and the town.
In the meantime, Yellow Barn is developing and enacting ways of supporting the local community during this time, including bringing Yellow Barn Music Haul to food drops in partnership with schools and food pantries, playing recorded music for families and volunteers.
For the latest, go online to www.yellowbarn.org
Opéra de MontréalMONTREAL — Verdi’s and Mozart’s most wonderful arias, the highly anticipated return of the great composer Janáček, an original work by Michel Marc Bouchard and Julien Bilodeau and the finest singers from home and abroad, all season long, are all scheduled for 2020-2021
— September: “La Traviata” by Giuseppe Verdi
— November: “Jenůfa” by Leoš Janáček
— March: “La beauté du monde” by Julien Bilodeau and Michel Marc Bouchard
— May: “The Marriage of Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
For subscriptions, tickets or information, go online to www.operademontreal.com/en
