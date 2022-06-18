Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Secret art
RUTLAND — Local artist Bill Ramage explores early art historical oddities gathering his discoveries in private at B&G Gallery, part of the former boys’ and girls’ club. Soon to be dismantled is Ramage’s current iteration about Jackson Pollock and his contemporaries vis à vis covert interests of the CIA in Abstract Expressionist art of the 1940s.
“A Lamentation for a Lost Lexicon” depicts how the CIA made use of modern art to promote the American way of life, namely the focus on freedom of expression, emphasizing repressive ways in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Upcoming is an opportunity for the local public to view the fruits of Ramage’s obsessive studies. “A Lamentation…” will be open at B&G Gallery (74 Merchant’s Row) 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, June 24 and July 1, with Ramage on hand to explain his current probe into this little-known anomaly of art history.
Ramage’s ongoing explorations at B&G can also be visited by appointment; email bramage93@gmail.com.
John Douglas retrospective
BURLINGTON — The Northern New England Museum of Art (NNEMoCA) is presenting “John Douglas: A Life Well Lived,” a memorial retrospective to be exhibited at the Gallery at The Karma Bird House located at 47 Maple St. The exhibition runs June 22-Aug. 22. There will be an opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Douglas’ creative life spans decades, includes multiple media, and covers his irreverent, activist beliefs as well as his Zen-like appreciation of the world around him. He called himself a “truth activist.” He leveraged his background in visual arts, which began with predilection for Abstract Expressionism, included 25 years as a filmmaker, followed by an early enthusiasm for the Mindset computer and reached a crescendo with computer-generated imagery (CGI) unceasingly addressing injustice, hypocrisy at the highest levels, unjust wars and climate change.
For additional information, go online to www.nnemoca.org The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
‘Hamlet’ meets ‘Madmen’
SAXTONS RIVER — Wild Goose Players continues its first season with John Hadden’s production of “Hamlet.” Having just completed a successful run of “Into the Woods” at the Bellows Falls Opera House, Wild Goose Players is partnering with Main Street Arts in Saxtons River, where the play will be performed.
Performances dates are at 7 p.m. June 25; 2 p.m. June 26; 7 p.m. July 2; 2 p.m. July 3; 7 p.m. July 9; 2 p.m. July 10; 7 p.m. July 15; and 2 p.m. July 16.
The play is set in the “Madmen” era of corporate giants and rebellious Beats, and staged in a black-box setting that offers some café-table seating for audience members who don’t mind becoming confidants of Hamlet and his inner demons.
Tickets are $25; call 802-869-2960, or go online to www.mainstreetarts.org Masks are required.
Scottish Fish
CABOT — The 2022 Cabot Arts Summer Music Series, a free series on the Cabot Village Common on Main Street, begins with Boston-based Celtic quintet Scottish Fish 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Scottish and Cape Breton music with lively and unique arrangements is woven together from session music handed down from generations of the tradition’s finest players. The Scottish Fish include Ava Montesi (fiddle), Caroline Dressler (fiddle), Giulia Haible (cello, piano), Julia Homa (fiddle, piano), and Maggie MacPhail (fiddle, piano).
Bring a lawn chair and/or blanket; rain site available.
For information, call 802-793-3016, or go online to www.cabotarts.org
The Gaslight Tinkers
PUTNEY — Twilight Music begins its 19th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, June 19 with roots and world music quintet The Gaslight Tinkers. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the four-concert series continues on Sundays, July 3 (Planet Zydeco), July 17 (Cary Morin), and July 31 (The Stockwell Brothers). All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain.
The Gaslight Tinkers’ blend of global rhythms creates a joyous world beat sound around a core of traditional New England old time and celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Drawing from their extensive musical backgrounds in traditional folk, Caribbean, old time, Celtic, and rock, the quintet crafts a sound that brings world traditions together.
Admission is free (donations are welcome); nextstagearts.org
‘Five Women’
BARNARD — BarnArts presents “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by Alan Ball, directed by Jill Clough, outdoors at the old Feast & Field location, 1544 Royalton Turnpike, at 7 p.m. June 24-26 and June 30-July 3. The comedy reveals five relatable, powerful, vulnerable women (and one man!) as they laugh, boast, squirm and cry over sex, drugs, AIDS, sexual predation, religion and more.
Set in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 1990s, the comedy tells the story of five reluctant, hideously-dressed bridesmaids who hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the lavish proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women’s spirit.
Playwright Alan Ball is most famous for his film work, having received an Academy Award for his screenplay “American Beauty” and creating the HBO series “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood.” But Ball began in theater and “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” is his post celebrated play, written in 1993.
Tickets are $20, $15 students; go online to www.barnarts.org
