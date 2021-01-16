Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Pianist Gloria Chien
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series opens its Winter 2021 Virtual Season with pianist Gloria Chien, an equally acclaimed performer, concert presenter, and educator. She will perform works by Field, Liszt, and Mendelssohn in a free virtual concert broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Chien is no stranger to Middlebury audiences, having previously appeared on the Mahaney Arts Center stage with Sophie Shao and Friends, and as part of the virtual programming last fall. She is also co-artistic director of Vermont’s Lake Champlain Music Festival in Colchester.
This concert is presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center as part of CMS: Front Row, a series of exceptionally high quality, digital, chamber music concerts curated by chamber music leaders David Finckel and Wu Han.
Taiwanese-born pianist Chien was selected by the Boston Globe as one of its Superior Pianists of the year. She made her orchestral debut at the age of 16 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra with Thomas Dausgaard and performed again with the BSO with Keith Lockhart. In recent seasons she has performed as a recitalist and chamber musician at Alice Tully Hall, the Library of Congress, the Phillips Collection, the Kissinger Sommer festival, the Dresden Chamber Music Festival, and the National Concert Hall in Taiwan. She performs frequently with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and is an alum of CMS’s Bowers Program.
The free broadcast and live chat can be accessed online at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Digital Stages, via go.middlebury.edu/digitalstages Pre-registration is available at http://go.middlebury.edu/pas
Evening with Jeff Daniels
GREENSBORO — Award-winning actor, writer, and musician Jeff Daniels will be live streaming at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 PM for the Highland Center for the Arts audience. Featuring songs from his new album, “Alive and Well Enough,” Daniels crafts an intimate, entertaining, and unforgettable evening. Submit a question during the show and Daniels will answer them in a post-show Q&A.
With Jeff Daniels’ son’s band, the Ben Daniels Band, he has toured both coasts. He has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo’ and Bruce Hornsby.
For tickets or information, go online to highlandartsvt.org
Dodd and Aho
BRATTLEBORO — “Lois Dodd is a wonder, working happily and productively still at 93,” says Eric Aho of his friend and fellow artist. “When you meet Lois, you will see she’s in no rush. She sets a deliberate pace, and you can see it in the unhurried nature of her painting.”
Dodd joins Aho for an online conversation about Dodd’s life and work at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. This event is presented in connection with the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) exhibit “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” curated by Karen Wilkin and featuring the work of Dodd and nine of her contemporaries.
“Lois has long been admired by painters, both for her teaching and for her artwork,” said Aho. “She’s achieved something of a cult following. That owes in large part to her long career, and also to what Wilkin calls Lois’ ‘young-looking paintings.’ No gimmicks. No concern for fashion. No overreaching. Just her honest painterly response to visual curiosity—marked by a rare and special clarity.”
Dodd’s works are in permanent collections throughout the United States, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art, and The Cooper Union.
For more information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
Sarasa Beethoven
BRATTLEBORO — The Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble will present “In Search of Beethoven” Friday, Jan. 22. Two limited-seating concerts — at 5 and 7:30 p.m. — will be held at the Brattleboro Music Center. Performers include Christina Day Martinson and Jesse Irons on violin, Jason Fisher on viola, and Timothy Merton on cello.
The performances will trace the teachers and influential composers who inspired and pushed Beethoven’s innovations. The program will include Haydn’s String Quartet, Op. 103; Beethoven’s String Trio Prelude and Fugue in E minor (from a Sketch for Albrechtsberger); Emmanuel Aloys Förster’s String Quartet in D minor, Op. 21 No. 2; J.S. Bach’s Contrapunctus 14 from “Art of Fugue”; and Beethoven’s String Quartet in G major, Op. 18, No. 2.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students, and free for those under 12; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org The BMC follows the State of Vermont and Town of Brattleboro COVID-19 guidelines.
Choir returns
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Concert Choir invites new and returning singers to take part in its Spring 2021 virtual season as the BCC’s popular Stay-at-Home Sing-Along series continues. The group also is offering virtual performances of inspiring choral works.
Music Director Jonathan Harvey and the choir are committed to building and maintaining a musical community. Especially now, music is an essential source of joy, solace, solidarity, and hope.
In that spirit, singers are invited to join the choir’s virtual musical community beginning in February. A monthly Stay-At-Home Sing-Along will allow participants, via the video and audio conferencing platform Zoom, to sing together to great works from the choral-orchestral repertoire.
Harvey explains that participants logging into each Sing-Along session will warm up together, talk about the music and its context, and when they sing, the music will be projected on participants’ computer screens as the group sings along to great recordings. Singers will also receive digital sheet music, practice resources, and program notes in advance.
The registration fee for the spring 2021 virtual season is $70, which includes digital sheet music and practice materials for all pieces. For more information, email info@bmcvt.org, or go online to bmcvt.org/brattleboro-concert-choir/sing-along
Artist Jamie Townsend
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present a show of new works by artist Jamie Townsend on view until Feb. 27. “Curvature” is a body of work created during this past year.
The circular formats have been showing up in Townsend's outdoor work for the past couple of years, but now the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic have brought the circles to his canvases and structural paintings.
“Getting away from corners and simplifying the imagery was a natural way of dealing with what was going on in society this past year. Moving in, feeling the nurturing spirit and comfort of the circle, seeing as the eye naturally sees. As a society, we have had to organize our lives and minds differently. This new place is therapeutic" Townsend said.
For more information, call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org The Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.