Zoom Shorts
POULTNEY — Zoom Shorts is proud to present three of its films — “The Long Goodbye,” “Cultured,” and “I Love You, Maria” — for viewing at Stone Valley Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The three creators of Zoom Shorts, Karen Klami, Burnham Holmes, and Ken Holmes will be present — Karen and Burnham at SVA, Ken on Zoom from Brooklyn. Following the showing will be a discussion and light refreshments.
— “The Long Goodbye” is a 42-minute film that has won 10 international awards, including Best Short Indie Film and Best Actor awards for Ken Holmes and Burnham Holmes. The plot is one that many can relate to: when the child grows up and leaves home to pursue his goals. The son is working on an experimental horror movie; the father is restarting his career as a writer.
— “Cultured” is an 18-minute film that has won nine international awards, including Best Short Film for Klami, Best Actress for Hasna El Baclaoui, and Best Actor for Burnham Holmes. The plot deals with bullying and xenophobia. Tariq’s mother wants the principal of his school to acknowledge her son is being bullied due to his Arab origins and to take steps to stop it.
— “I Love You, Maria” is a 32-minute film that has won and been nominated for International Film Festival Awards, including Best Short Film, Best Film on Women, Best Mobile Film, Best Actress for Maria Sophia Palmieri and Best Actor for Ken Holmes. The plot features two budding professional photographers, Sofia and Daniel, who are living their dream, loving it, and loving each other. When an unexpected twist of fate threatens their secure relationship, both are challenged to the core.
For tickets and information, go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org
Weston concerts
WESTON — Weston Theater Company has announced the artists for its summer concert series at Walker Farm. Walker Farm Music is a “Pick-Your-Price” event, letting you choose the ticket value that makes the most sense for you.
— On Saturday, June 11, Pete Bernhard, of country-rockers The Devil Makes Three, will kick off the four-part music series with his stripped-down solo act that fuses folk, vintage Americana, and a far more traditional template of music. Opening support for the evening is by special guest and rising star Mary-Elaine Jenkins, whom Glide Magazine says is “standing righteously above other young pretenders” and whose sound combines manifold influences with a distinctly southern sensibility.
— The second event in the series, Saturday, Aug. 20, and features Weston audience favorite Kat Wright. Along with Wright, Bob Wagner (guitar) and Josh Weinstein (bass) lean into their trio formation, showcasing their folky-rootsy selves, all stripped down, a triangulation of their strengths, their bareness, their imperfect humanness, their voices, their ferocious tenderness, their love of songs and singing and story.
— Saturday, Aug. 27 will see the return of The Suitcase Junket to Weston. Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound, and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone.
— Saturday, Sept. 3 concludes the series with Rich Hinman vs. Adam Levy. Individually, the members of this instrumental quartet have played with Sara Bareilles, Norah Jones, Amos Lee, k.d. lang, Rosanne Cash, Jim Lauderdale, Allen Toussaint, and other venerable artists. As a collective unit, they play soul music without words, country music without hats, and blues music without regrets.
All performances will be at 7 p.m. at Walker Farm, 705 Main St. Walker Farm Music is a “Pick-Your-Price” event, letting you determine the price option that makes the most sense to you while supporting live performance and creating opportunities for others to attend. Pick Your Price: $25/$45/$60; go online to westontheater.org
Circuit des Yeux
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, the downtown multimedia arts venue Epsilon Spires will host the critically acclaimed band Circuit des Yeux as part of its five-month tour of Europe and North America. The bill also features the Brooklyn-based music and performance project Humanbeast and Brattleboro’s own Dutch Experts.
Circuit des Yeux is the moniker of Haley Fohr, who began her music career recording in her old bedroom at her parents’ house in Indiana after dropping out of the nuclear engineering program at Purdue University. Ten years later, Fohr has become one of the leading voices in the national underground music scene, releasing her sixth album as Circuit des yeux on the famed Matador Records in the fall of 2021.
Fohr leads her band with a twelve-string guitar and enchanting baritone voice, playing a nearly unclassifiable blend of styles reminiscent of icy vocals of Nico of the Velvet Underground, the furthest experimental reaches of Jefferson Airplane, or the otherworldly arrangements of Anohni. The Washington Post called Circuit des yeux’s most recent record, “-io,” their “strongest album to date. Fohr explores every nuance in her voice, soaring and diving to unplumbed depths against a backdrop of her core band and an orchestra.”
Humanbeast, a duo who have been collaborating in various forms since 1996, combine synth-driven darkwave with soulful lead vocals to summon a sound that is both gritty and ethereal. Opening the show will be local new wave band Dutch Experts, led by Brattleboro’s Hannah Hoffman.
Tickets are $20; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Teen stone carving
WEST RUTLAND — Have you ever carved stone? The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will offer local young people (ages 13-19) the chance to carve and build a stone bench to be installed in Rutland County. Participants will gain a solid skill basis in lettering, architectural and sculptural stone working, as well as an appreciation for the industrial history of the Marble Valley region.
The workshop, scheduled for Mondays-Fridays, June 27-July 8, is free and limited to 10 students.
To apply, please send a brief statement explaining how this experience will benefit you to: info@carvingstudio.org or CSSC Bench Project, P.O. Box 495, West Rutland, VT 05777.
