ANIKAYA Dance
MIDDLEBURY — Next up on the Middlebury Performing Arts Series is the multi-national dance company ANIKAYA, presenting its powerful work “Conference of the Birds” March 11–12 at the Mahaney Arts Center. Performances are at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Dance Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12.
“Conference of the Birds” is an evening-length, multi-media movement theater work inspired by the epic poem of 12th-century Persian poet Farid Ud din Attar. Attar’s tale follows a group of birds that set off in search of a mythical being, the Simurgh. Many of the birds abandon the quest. When the remaining birds arrive in the land of the Simurgh, they find themselves reflected — they are the very deity they seek.
Created by a team of artists from 10 countries and five continents, “Conference of the Birds” takes Attar’s original poem and tells a story of our times through it — a tale of migration, of finding our way, of finding community through our struggles. The performance asks a question that is both timely and timeless: How can we be different together? And it proposes an answer in the bodies of the dancers, and in the layering of voices, narratives, and imagery.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street. Vaccinations and boosters (or valid medical or religious exemptions) and masks are required.
Upper Valley Baroque
HANOVER, N.H. — The Upper Valley will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at its best, presented by a new musical organization in its inaugural season, Upper Valley Baroque conducted by Filippo Ciabatti, at 3 and 7 p.m., Saturday, March 12, at the Church of Christ at Dartmouth College, 40 College St.
The program of music by Baroque master composers Bach, Corelli, and Veracini will be performed by the 17-member professional chamber orchestra on period instruments. Members are Baroque enthusiasts and skilled interpreters who also perform with or teach in leading Baroque and early music organizations in Boston, New York, and around New England.
The two performances will feature the same program: J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suites No. 2 and No. 3; Corelli’s Concerto Grosso, Opus 6, No. 4, and Veracini Overture No. 1.
For tickets or information, go online to www.uppervalleybaroque.org The COVID protocol includes proof of vaccination (and booster if over 18) and masks.
Pianist Gleb Ivanov
ST. JOHNSBURY — Now a U.S. resident, Russian born and trained pianist Gleb Ivanov will perform at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at South Church Hall, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Hailed by the New York Times as a “super-virtuoso, with musical sensitivity and an appreciation of style,” Ivanov is a graduate of the Moscow Conservatory. After moving to the US, he won the Young Concert Masters award and has gone on to appear in recital and as soloist with orchestras around the country. At the Louvre in Paris, Ivanov has been re-engaged four times for specially requested Schubert and Chopin concerts.
For tickets and program information, call 802-748-7135, or go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
Danú Irish Music
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series presents Danú, one of the world’s leading traditional Irish ensembles, in concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10, at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to its native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience. The evening is sure to warm spirits in advance of St. Patrick’s Day.
Hailing from Counties Waterford, Cork, Dublin, and Donegal in Ireland, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. For more than 20 years Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals (Irish and English) have delighted audiences worldwide. Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Symphony Space in New York City. The concert at Middlebury is part of a 17-stop U.S. tour in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts
In Stile Moderno
BRATTLEBORO — In Stile Moderno returns to the Brattleboro Music Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 11, presenting “Stay, Time: Lute Songs of John Dowland.” The program features vocalists Agnes Coakley Cox, Sophie Michaux, Corey Dalton Hart and Adam Simon, with Nathaniel Cox on the lute.
“Stay, time, awhile thy flying,” writes John Dowland in one of the most beautiful songs of his collection,” A Pilgrimes Solace.” It’s a wish we can all relate to — as children grow, parents age, or milestones slip by — if only we could pause time in its relentless flight.
This concert presents the intimacy of four-part singing around a table. Deepening In Stile Moderno’s work as an ensemble on historical pronunciation and facsimile reading, the group will explore themes of timelessness, aging, darkness, and light in Dowland’s beloved and evergreen songs.
Tickets are $20 $10 for reduced income; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
Conductors’ glass ceiling
WOODSTOCK — Despite being told “girls can’t do that” and being repeatedly rejected by the establishment of classical music, Marin Alsop persisted and never let go of her dream of becoming a conductor. Set to a breathtaking soundtrack of her performances, the final documentary of the 12th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series, “The Conductor” goes behind the scenes through Alsop’s years of dedication, hard work, tenacity and ultimate success in becoming the first woman to conduct a major American orchestra.
At 3 and 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12, “The Conductor” will screen at the Billings Farm & Museum Theater.
Directed by documentary filmmaker and Johns Hopkins film professor Bernadette Wiggenstein, this powerful film tells Alsop’s story through a combination of intimate interviews and shared professional and private moments. These include unseen archival footage with her mentor Leonard Bernstein, and vérité scenes of Marin conducting some of the world’s great orchestras and teaching the next wave of conductors who, like her, were being excluded from the classical music canon.
Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited; call 802-457-5303, or go online to billingsfarm.org/filmseries
